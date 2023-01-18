Lions Players Erupt Following News of ‘Genius’ Ben Johnson’s Return

The Detroit Lions got some welcome news with the reveal of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s return for the 2023 season.

In the aftermath of the news, there were plenty of takes and excited folks, and most of them were Lions players. While it was a bit of a shock to see Johnson return so fast, most were thrilled and surprised by the news in a good way.

Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas knows how smart Johnson is, which is why his mind went right to Johnson’s after the move was announced. Lucas hinted it was a smart move to return, and also proclaimed Johnson to be smart as well.

“Genius,” Lucas proclaimed in a tweet with a brain emoji.

Detroit offensive lineman Taylor Decker took things a step further. As he said, he simply hoped folks weren’t trying to fool him with news that Johnson would return.

*checks calendar to be sure it isn’t April 1st* https://t.co/SRJxtQanlZ — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 18, 2023

“*checks calendar to be sure it isn’t April 1st,*” Decker tweeted playfully when he saw the news.

Detroit snapper Scott Daley was a big fan of the move himself. Apparently a man of few words, he simply tweeted some fire emojis in reaction to the news of Johnson’s comeback to the team.

Perhaps the biggest weapon to react to the news? Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who simply reacted with a happy face and included the caption, “if you know, you know” with regards to Johnson’s return.

Amon-Ra’s reaction to the Ben Johnson news: pic.twitter.com/l3eOKdaBrE — Onepride Nation (@onepridenation) January 18, 2023

Also thrilled was Detroit radio voice Dan Miller, who let his excitement be known with one simple word when he saw the report.

“BOOM,” Miller exclaimed simply on Twitter.

Finally, former Detroit offensive lineman T.J. Lang, who is now a member of the broadcast team, said that he had a new hero in Johnson thanks to the move.

“My hero,” Lang tweeted.

Add it up and it’s clear that lots of folks were downright thrilled by news that Johnson would be returning for the team for another season at the helm of Detroit’s top offense.

Obviously, that is welcome news for the Lions, who know what they have in Johnson and seem to love it in a big way.

Johnson’s Return Revealed January 17

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero in a report on January 17, Johnson will be returning to the Lions in 2023.

That was in spite of plenty of interest, and a thought he could leave. The reasoning per Pelissero? He thinks Detroit is building something and wants to see it through.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, per sources. Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the #Panthers. But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year. pic.twitter.com/vUNLyKFtLf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

“Lions OC Ben Johnson informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, per sources. Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the Panthers. But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year,” Pelissero tweeted.

Johnson looks like a rising star in the coaching profession, but he has also only had one full year as a coordinator. With this news, it’s clear Johnson wants to take his time and hone his craft while being selective with his opportunities.

Johnson Comeback Good News for Lions

In terms of a positive way to start this offseason, there could be nothing better for the Lions than seeing Johnson return to the team. These reactions prove that to be the case.

Why? Johnson’s offense with the team was near the top of the league in 2022, and very consistent.

This past season, the Lions finished with a top four total offense, putting up 380 yards per-game. Detroit’s passing offense was ranked eighth overall, putting up 4,281 yards and 29 touchdowns to go with 251.6 yards per-game. Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leader at the spot with six touchdowns and 1,161 yards.

Detroit’s rush offense was 11th, going for 128.2 yards per-game and 2,179 total yards and 23 touchdowns. Jamaal Williams was dominant with 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards to lead this group.

Now that he is coming back, Johnson can continue to oversee the development of Jared Goff, someone that has sung his praises from the start that he has developed a quality relationship with. Johnson can also continue to help Jameson Williams gain his footing in the league.

With Johnson back, the Lions could be poised to become one of the most dangerous offenses in the league in 2023. For that reason, plenty of folks are pumped up about what his return means to the team.