Hi, Subscriber

Ben Johnson Makes Final Call on Future With Lions: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ben Johnson

Getty NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has told his potential suitors that he is going to stay in Detroit for the 2024 season.

The first offseason domino for the Detroit Lions has fallen. But it couldn’t have landed in a better place for the organization.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on January 30 that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has told the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders that he is no longer interested in their head coach openings.

Instead, Johnson will return to the Lions as offensive coordinator next season.

“Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the Seahawks and Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot a bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.”

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including Fansided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

Read More
,