Brad Holmes Offers Intriguing Response Regarding Lions Power Structure

The Detroit Lions haven’t met expectations this season, and whether those expectation were realistic or not is up for debate.

As a result of this, some folks are beginning to wonder what’s going to happen with Dan Campbell at the end of the season. There’s been no indication that Campbell is in any jeopardy with the team, but that doesn’t stop many from wondering what’s really going on.

Speaking with the media, Holmes was fielding questions mostly about his trade of T.J. Hockenson, but some queries about the team’s power structure in the front office were asked, and Holmes offered up an interesting response.

As he explained to Dave Birkett of the Free Press, he’s not saying whether or not he has the authority to make a coaching change at the end of the season. That’s in spite of him being the general manager of the team.

Lions GM Brad Holmes declined to say if he has authority to make a coaching change at the end of this season. He and Dan Campbell were hired together. Lions have never explained that detail of the power structure. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 2, 2022

Conceivably, Holmes could have the power to fire Campbell, but since the pair was hired together, nobody knows where things stand for the duo. Holmes didn’t pick Campbell as his coach, and the two were married together.

More than likely, hiring and firing decisions rest with ownership. The question and answer, however, aren’t likely to make many folks feel better about what’s going on with the team.

Holmes Believes in Lions’ Hockenson Trade

Updating the trade situation, when asked, Holmes spoke to the fact that the deal went down, Holmes wanted folks to know that the deal was a long time coming for the Lions, and would have been consummated no matter the record.

Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News was listening in, and as he recapped, Holmes admitted that the Lions would have been just as likely to deal Hockenson away if they were in first place.

Lions GM Brad Holmes on the T.J. Hockenson trade: "This move is not reflective of our record. If our record was reversed and it made sense for us, then we would have still done it." — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) November 2, 2022

That’s an interesting take for Holmes, and could point to the notion that the Lions long wanted to make this trade given the fact that they potentially wanted to sever ties with Hockenson and not offer a long-term deal.

Campbell Still Not Likely on Hot Seat for Lions

Even if the Lions bottom out this season as it looks they will, it doesn’t seem very likely that Campbell will be on the hot seat. The reason? He’s got the faith of ownership, and just started the job.

For better or worse, Lions owner Sheila Ford has thrown her support behind Campbell as well as general manager Brad Holmes. Speaking to the media in impromptu fashion on October 26, Ford explained that she has faith within what the Detroit brass are doing, and she is going to remain committed to the team’s plan for their rebuild.

Add it all up, and it’s not likely that Campbell will be going anywhere. He will likely have to take a look at evaluating his coordinators and position coaches at the end of the season, especially Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant. Players may also end up taking the fall in terms of the struggle on the field.

No matter who’s in power in the front office, the Lions probably won’t be moving on from Campbell right now. At this point, that much seems very clear.