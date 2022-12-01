Brad Holmes Explains Fantastic Reason for Keeping Rookie With Lions

The Detroit Lions witnessed an unexpected debut from rookie defensive lineman James Houston, but some people may forget that his future was far from certain after the game.

Houston had come up for the Thanksgiving Day game in Week 12 due to injury, but he could have been moved back to the practice squad in the aftermath of the game. Being that Houston impressed on the big stage, though, the Lions knew they couldn’t bide their time with the youngster any longer, something that had become clear to the coaching staff.

General manager Brad Holmes quickly sprung into action. As Houston explained to reporters on Wednesday, November 30 including ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, right after the game he was told by Holmes that he would be sticking around the active roster due to the fact that most of the league would likely be calling to claim him.

#Lions’ James Houston says GM Brad Holmes approached him after the Thanksgiving game to say he’d be getting signed to the active roster. “He was saying 30 other teams was probably gonna be calling about me,” he told ESPN. “I was upset we loss but I was happy with my performance.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 30, 2022

It’s likely that if Houston had to go back to the team’s practice squad, he may not have been long for it. NFL teams make a habit of swiping players they like late season, and the Lions just lost quarterback Tim Boyle to Chicago in such a move.

Tuesday, the Lions revealed that edge rusher Charles Harris was going on injured reserve, slowed by the nagging groin injury that has hurt him most of the year. Houston staying was the perfect corresponding move given the duo occupy similar roles.

Someone with Houston’s youth and pass rushing chops would have been a quick addition anywhere after his big debut in the league, so credit to Holmes and the Lions for keeping him around with a fast move.

It hasn’t been often that the Lions have had young players in-demand across the league, but as this proves, that’s about to change.

Houston Enjoyed Huge NFL Debut Game

Houston, who had just been activated by the team off the practice squad before the game, immediately made his presence felt with some big plays for the Lions on Thanksgiving.

On Detroit’s second possession, he was on the spot with a key fumble recovery on special teams to help the team.

Things only got better from there for Houston. The rookie broke through late in the first half and collected his first career sack of Josh Allen. The play took Buffalo out of touchdown range and forced a field goal.

Later on, Houston would get to Allen again, picking up a third quarter sack for the Lions defense when they needed it the most.

The rookie said watch me do it again! #BUFvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/TIw9hqDPr4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2022

The trio of plays were key for the Lions in the game, who used them to maintain momentum and hold a good Buffalo offense at bay as long as possible.

While the Lions may have lost the game, they didn’t lose because of Houston, who ended up playing a huge role during the contest with the big plays. This fact was not lost on the Lions nor was it lost on the rest of the NFL.

Houston Made Lions History With Sacks

The multiple sack outburst on the day was big for the Lions, but it was also big for Houston. His effort on the field made history that no rookie had enjoyed prior to him.

With the two sacks, Houston is the only Detroit player ever to produce a pair of sacks in his debut game for the team. Lions PR pointed out the fantastic feat as the game was playing out.

“The only player in Lions history to produce a multi-sack game in their first-career NFL game: LB James Houston,” the site tweeted.

After such a performance, the Lions couldn’t risk letting Houston get away, so they put him on the active roster. Credit to Holmes for getting that done quickly and in savvy fashion.

Now, they will go about trying to develop him the rest of the 2022 season to see what he can offer for the future.