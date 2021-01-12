Lions Will Reportedly Host In-Person Interview With Top GM Candidate

The Detroit Lions’ general manager search has taken time to play out, but with a few weeks of interviews, it appears as if the team has seen one finalist emerge for their vacant role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions will have an in-person second interview with Brad Holmes on Wednesday. Detroit’s first interview with Holmes was over Zoom. This would be the first known second interview the team has had in the process, increasing the likelihood that Holmes could be seen as a finalist for the team.

Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting Brad Holmes is flying to Detroit tonight for his second GM interview with the Lions on Wednesday, per source. Holmes already had Zoomed with the Lions and also had a second interview with Atlanta. He now is tracking to land a GM job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

Holmes isn’t just a finalist in Detroit, but with the Atlanta Falcons as well in this cycle, meaning it seems he could be poised to land a job with one of the interested teams. Holmes has been tracking well in his career with the Los Angeles Rams, and it appears his work has been noticed by teams enough to have serious conversations about their jobs.

A few weeks back, Holmes was referred to as a “serious candidate” for the Detroit general manager post. It appears that report has been corroborated and is legitimate with news of this second interview.

Brad Holmes ‘Interviewed Well’ With Lions

Scant details about any of the team’s interviews with coaches or general managers have leaked out, but according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Holmes’ first interview with the team went well. That certainly lends to the notion of why the Lions would want to come back with a second interview and get him in the building. The team said they would do this once they had narrowed the focus of the search.

Holmes had a good interview in Detroit, too. Fontenot and Dan Campbell work together now. … Dominoes about to start falling all over https://t.co/MbmMaooCZa — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 12, 2021

The Lions might have to act if they want Holmes considering the Falcons are hot on his trail as well. It will come down to which situation the candidate likes most, and the fact that he is getting an in-person look at the Lions could lend a hint that he is a major contender for the role in Detroit after a good first round of interviews.

Brad Holmes Biography

While general manager Les Snead will get credit for a lot of what the Rams do for good reason, it’s possible that Holmes might be one of the engines behind the team’s success. Los Angeles made a Super Bowl a few years back and has been able to sustain that success by the way they have drafted and the players they have found along the way. Holmes has been key in this as the director of college scouting. That means he’s made plenty of recommendations about who the team should draft as well as created their draft board.

Holmes could very well be a popular name in this cycle, with the Falcons having had him for a second interview as well. He is said to have impressed folks within the league too, which could boost his candidacy across the league with a variety of jobs.

The Lions could be hot on Holmes’ trail with this news of another interview surfacing.

