Brian Baldinger Predicting Lions Turnaround: ‘Good Players Everywhere’

The Detroit Lions are a team that has drastically changed their fortunes in the last few offeasons, and that is starting to be noticed in a big way by some in the national media.

Detroit is starting to get some credit if not generate some of the hype at this point of the offseason, which is a departure from the usual malaise in some of the headlines at this point in time. One such person who could be creating a bit of that hype is Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Baldinger, who routinely does breakdowns on Twitter, had a great one that featured the Lions recently, and as he explained, he believes the team’s tough guys in the trenches and the way they protect, tackle and block will go a long way toward reversing Detroit’s status as a long time loser this coming season.

Showcasing some of Detroit’s better blocks, Baldinger explained why he thinks the team will be able to turn things around. As he said, the lineup features a bit of everything on offense, from power to speed.

.@Lions are going to be fun to watch in 2022. Quietly they have been adding great talent and IF they can put it all together they are going to be playing important games in December for the first time in a long time. Year of the Lion? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/6Qlw2qkbwb — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) May 21, 2022

“I think the Lions are going to put this all together. This is going to be an exciting lineup. They got speed on the outside, they got power on the inside. They can protect the quarterback. This is going to be a good group. They got good players everywhere. T.J. (Hockenson), (Frank) Ragnow, (Penei) Sewell, (Taylor) Decker, Halapoulivaati Vaitai at right guard. You name it. Let’s see if the Lions can stay healthy and put it all together. They got a chance.”

Health, of course, is the key variable, as Baldinger realizes with that admission. The 2021 Lions suffered greatly thanks to a rash of injuries on the field which helped in their miserable 3-13-1 record. This season, however, the team has added more depth and more talent, which should help them in trying to unlock some of their vast potential.

That’s something that could lead to a turnaround in the mind of Baldinger.

Lions’ Offensive Line Can Drive Detroit’s Success

It might be a bold statement by Baldinger to proclaim the team is ready for big things, but as he showed in the clip, the offensive line could be the major reason why. That group would likely agree with Baldinger. Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson have been talking the talk this offseason already, which only shows the confidence the Lions and others have to start the year. Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Decker and Sewell, an elite center in Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason this can’t be the case almost immediately.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and has depth. Not only can they push people around in the run game as Baldinger showed, but they might be able to give their quarterback an elite pocket in 2022. If that is the case, advantage Lions next season in a big way. That’s something a former offensive lineman like Baldinger would know well.

Factors Which Could Leave Lions Poised for Turnaround

What factors could have Baldinger looking right in the end? In addition to the team’s friendly schedule, the Lions could be ready for a turnaround thanks to the fact that they have beefed up their roster in a bigger way. Detroit has improved greatly on defense up to this point of the offseason, with some of their heaviest lifting coming on that side of the ball. Not only did the Lions add names like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, but they drafted underrated players like Kerby Joseph, Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston, any of whom could fight for a role. In free agency, Detroit added linebackers Chris Board and Jarrad Davis, cornerback Mike Hughes and safety DeShon Elliot.

Offensively, the Lions added players with upside such as DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond. They also managed to secure dynamic wideout Jameson Williams in the draft and added intriguing tight end James Mitchell later on in the fifth-round as well. This, combined with health from Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and the offensive line could have the Lions in great shape to chase down a big rebound season on the field.

That’s just what some of the analysts see at this point in time looking to the future for the team.

READ NEXT: Lions Earn High Grade for Signing Young Linebacker