Lions to Host Visit With Draft’s Intriguing Defensive Back Prospect

The Detroit Lions are deep within their evaluation of prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, and as part of that, the team also gets closer looks at players with visits.

With only 30 visits to go around, the team has to choose which prospects to meet with carefully, and plenty of the visits can tell a story about who a team is deeply interested in during the process.

With this in mind, the Lions have an intriguing visit on the menu for their process. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the team is going to sit down with Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the process.

“Alabama All-American safety Brian Branch has visits with Texans, Commanders, Raiders, Vikings, Lions, Falcons and private workout with Bills, per league sources,” Wilson tweeted.

Branch is capable of playing safety and cornerback, which makes him a player that the Lions could target in the first-round. He offers some major position versatility, which is huge for the Lions that could need help on the back end in plenty of different spots.

Interestingly, Branch could be a player that goes further down the board around the 18th pick. He could be a name to remember when the team goes to use their second selection on the first day.

Brian Branch’s Career Stats & Highlights

While the cornerback class has been called deep, Branch could be an intriguing piece given his ability to play inside and out, as well as be position versatile for a backfield.

At Alabama, Branch had fantastic numbers in three seasons of work, putting up 172 total tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 23 passes defended. He is very athletic and has solid closing speed, which he always showed when he was on the field for the Crimson Tide.

Play

Brian Branch 🔥 Most Elite DB in College Football ᴴᴰ Brian Branch Highlights alabama db hard hitting corner jordan battle 2022-07-07T00:23:10Z

Branch was voted a second-team AP All-American as well as a second-team All-SEC player for Nick Saban and his defense.

Theoretically, such a player with production and pedigree would be a major fit in the NFL, and could be a hit for a team like Detroit that needs depth on the back end.

Brian Branch’s Versatility Could Impress Lions

Why would Branch potentially be on the list for Detroit? He could fit what the Lions wish to do on the field perfectly from a defensive standpoint given his said versatility.

In the aftermath of the news that Branch would be meeting with the Lions in the pre-draft process, some pundits wasted little time drawing a parallel between the team and what Branch can do for a secondary.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News tweeted about the visit, and admitted he is intrigued about how Branch could fit in what has become a very versatile Detroit secondary.

Lions added a couple highly versatile DBs this offseason and Branch, if they were to go that route, would be another one in that mold. There's clear schematic intent here and I'm admittedly interested to see the usage when the team hits the field. https://t.co/5Y31g4odVX — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 3, 2023

“Lions added a couple highly versatile DBs this offseason and Branch, if they were to go that route, would be another one in that mold. There’s clear schematic intent here and I’m admittedly interested to see the usage when the team hits the field,” Rogers tweeted.

The caveat, however, is the fact that Detroit has made those big-time additions to the defensive backfield. Though a pair of them only come with one-year contracts in C.J. Gardner-Johnson as well as Emmanuel Moseley, that could become a crowded room if the team adds a young defensive back.

Detroit will have a lot to decide in the process, but it is interesting to note that the team will get a closer look at Branch. That could set him up as a defensive back to remember for the team.