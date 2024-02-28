Packers GM Takes Shot at Lions’ 2023 NFC North Banner

The Detroit Lions have finished in front of the Green Bay Packers in each of the last two seasons. That doesn’t appear to be sitting very well with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Green Bay general manager appeared to be a little salty after receiving a question at the NFL combine about chasing the Lions in the NFC North.

“Around here, we’ve never hung banners for division championships, so it’s never been about that,” Gutekunst told the media, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, on February 27. “It’s a nice starting point, but I think we’re always looking for bigger things.”

Schniedman stated on X (formerly Twitter) that he didn’t view the comment as a diss at the Lions. But MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven argued it will likely be difficult for any Lions fan to believe that.

“Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst might not have been intentionally trying to take a shot at their division rivals and the reigning NFC North champions,” Raven wrote. “But it’s hard not to take his recent comments that way from the scouting combine.”

The Lions raised a banner celebrating their 2023 NFC North title at Ford Field and their practice facility.