Lions Encouraged to Pursue Bold Draft Move to Make ‘Offense Unstoppable’

The Detroit Lions finished third in yards and fifth in points during the 2023 season. But some NFL mock draft experts have still projected the team to target a skilled position player early in the 2024 NFL draft. On March 30, SI.com’s All Lions’ Christian Booher proposed the possibility of the Lions making a bold trade up the draft board to land Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Booher argued that with Bowers added to Detroit’s offense, the unit would become “unstoppable.”

“By adding Bowers, it would allow the Lions to utilize 12 personnel groupings without the opponent being able to scheme against the run. Detroit has built its identity around a run-oriented attack with two strong running backs, but Bowers’ abilities as a pass-catcher would force the defense to stay aware of the pass,” wrote Booher.

“The Georgia product is a strong route runner with elite catching abilities. His athleticism is also among the best in the Draft class.

“Additionally, Bowers would be a matchup nightmare next to Sam LaPorta. Should defenses stack the box to stymie the run, either Bowers or LaPorta would command a favorable matchup against a linebacker or undersized defensive back.

“With so many talented threats across the board, Johnson’s group would be among the most feared in the league.”

Bowers is widely regarded as one of the best prospects not only at pass catcher but among all positions in the 2024 draft class. ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report all have Bowers ranked as a top 10 prospect in the class.