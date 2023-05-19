Lions’ Brodric Martin Sends Message to Coaching Staff

The expectation is that running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell will make an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions in 2023. Judging by his NFL rookie minicamp performance, second-round tight end Sam LaPorta could receive significant playing time as well.

But Lions third-round defensive tackle Brodric Martin made it clear that he also wants to carve out a role right away.

“I want to play this year. I want to do this now,” Martin told reporters at rookie minicamp. “Although I came from a small school, I’m looking to play. There’s nothing about waiting that I want to do.

“I don’t want to wait to play. I want to play now. I want to be in Kansas City (for) the first game.”

The good news for Martin is the Lions play in the first regular season game on Thursday, September 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. So his “waiting time” will be less than most other rookies.

But it sounds like Martin wishes the game was this weekend.

Lions Draft Brodric Martin for Defensive Line Depth

NFL draft analysts accused the Lions of reaching on at least a few of their selections in the 2023 draft. But regardless of outside noise, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions organization identified the players they liked and did their best to land them.

That’s how the Lions traded up in the third round to draft Martin.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Martin to be a sixth or seventh-round pick. Martin himself shared with the media that he didn’t believe he would be taken before Day 3.

But the Lions nabbed him at No. 96 overall with their fourth Day 2 selection.

Just a year ago, the Lions selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second pick in the draft. Detroit has some other young, quality players along their defensive line, mainly 2021 second-round pick and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

The Lions also re-signed veteran defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs to a two-year deal this offseason.

But NFL analysts such as Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano have identified defensive line depth, particularly at the interior, as one of the bigger weaknesses of the Lions roster.

That could result in Martin getting his wish for an opportunity immediately.

In two seasons at Western Kentucky, Martin posted 62 total tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. He also had 3 pass defenses and a fumble recovery.

Could the Lions Make Another DL Free Agency Addition?

The Lions signed 29-year-old defensive lineman Christian Covington on May 10. Covington’s eight years of NFL experience could be key to Detroit’s thin defensive line. He is versatile and could be a mentor to young players such as Martin.

But it’s still possible that the Lions add another veteran defensive lineman before the season begins.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger has urged the Lions to consider adding either Shelby Harris or Matt Ioannidis. Both have at least seven years of NFL experience

Both Harris and Ioannidis were starters for their respective teams last season. Harris played 15 contests for the Seattle Seahawks, recording 5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Ioannidis had 5 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 13 starts for the Carolina Panthers.

Adding Harris or Ioannidis would likely dampen Martin’s chances of playing immediately. But as it stands now, the third-round rookie will have an opportunity to earn a significant role in his first NFL season.