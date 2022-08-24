Calvin Johnson Explains Why Lions Players Love Dan Campbell So Much

In a short time since he took over, Dan Campbell has become a revelation for the Detroit Lions.

The coach has one of the most popular and magnetic personalities in the NFL, and that has been on full display during Hard Knocks this year. It’s something that has become obvious to the NFL at large, much less those who know Campbell well.

Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson played with Campbell when he was on the Lions, and as a result, he knows what the coach has to offer. That’s especially true when it comes to members of the 2022 team.

Joining Jalen & Jacoby on ESPN, Johnson explained why players have been magnetized to Campbell so quickly. As he said, it has a lot to do with how the coach has walked the walk and talked the talk in terms of his NFL career. That allows them to build natural trust.

“When you have a guy that you’re looking up to as a coach that’s been there and done everything that you’ve done especially (because) Dan played less than maybe 10 years ago, not that long ago. He knows exactly what the guys are going through. I think that’s easier for me as a player to look up to a guy like that,” Johnson said. “Like, ‘okay I feel you, I can trust you because you’ve been through what I’ve been through.’ I can trust that you’re gonna hold the player’s interest heavy when you’re when you’re talking maybe upstairs in the administration. So I think that the guys trust him. I think you’re starting to see that.”

Johnson also admitted that he thinks the Lions could be set to do something great in the future thanks to the fact that they seem to have invested in Campbell as well as rebuilding the roster the right way.

“As he gets this young talent and that continues to grow, and if he can keep them together, I think he’s gonna have an opportunity to have something great. That’s the thing about the NFL. You don’t have a long time so if you have some time to get it together, I think that you’ll have opportunity.”

With players that trust their coach and a chance to build something to last, Johnson could be right about the Lions being in good shape. In the end, Campbell could be the biggest reason why that’s the case which the wideout admits.

Johnson ‘Optimistic’ About 2022 Lions

In terms of what he sees for the Lions this coming season, Johnson is already fired up in a big way for the team. As he said, he is feeling good about what the Lions could do this coming season.

“I mean (I’m) very optimistic now. I do wish the best for Dan. I played with Dan, so I mean I know the guy, he has the guy’s respect. He has my respect so I’m wishing the best for him. He’s just a great dude,” Johnson said on the show.

This season, the Lions have reshaped their roster and are looking like a better bet to be a bit more consistent on the field. The team has some new young talents and a coaching staff full of players they trust. In the end, that is a big reason why the sky could be the limit for the team.

Johnson, Campbell Share Lions History

Though their time together was brief, Johnson and Campbell still suited up together with the Lions for two seasons. In 2007, which was Johnson’s rookie year, and 2008, the duo was joined within the same offense.

Johnson, of course, would have a couple of statistically dominant seasons right off the bat, posting 16 touchdowns and 2,087 yards before the 2009 season. Campbell, however, was on his way out of the league at the same time. Injury slowed him to only collect 2 passes for 22 yards in these last two seasons in Detroit.

In spite of that, Campbell still appreciated Johnson as a teammate, something he discussed in August of 2021. Speaking with the media at the time, Campbell talked about what made Johnson special and what set the man who earned the nickname ‘Megatron’ apart from his peers.

“I had never seen anybody like him. Never been around anybody like him, that had the size, length, speed, ability to adjust to the football, flexibility and was hungry and just went to work. He had it all. He checked every box. It was unbelievable,” Campbell told the media. “This is the type of guy, if he called for the ball every play, you’d be like ‘I get it, I know why he is calling for the ball every play.’ I would be calling for the ball every play. He just was a team guy. If ever there was a dude who deserves to go in the Hall of Fame, it’s him. Those players to me, the production, it speaks for itself. All those guys, to be able to do what you’re doing and be good enough to go to the Hall of Fame, it’s well deserved. But there’s a special place in my heart for guys who are team guys who put in the work day in and day out and have ultra-ability, which is what Calvin had. So I’m proud of that guy.”

As much as Johnson respects Campbell, the favor is returned. The harmony is nice to see between a couple of teammates who just seem to want the best for the Lions moving forward.

