Lions’ Calvin Johnson Takes Another Huge Step Toward Hall of Fame

The Detroit Lions are closing in on having another player crack the Pro Football Hall of Fame in wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and once again, the wideout is on the move in the process.

On Tuesday night, Johnson was revealed to be a finalist to crack the Hall of Fame, and he made the cut again through another step in the process. There is just one cut left for Johnson to make at this point in time, and he could soon be joining others in Canton, Ohio.

Congratulations to WR @calvinjohnsonjr on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @Lions pic.twitter.com/pS2oirySLr — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

This is the closest the Lions have had to a former player cracking the Hall of Fame process since Barry Sanders got inducted back in 2004. Obviously, fans will be hoping that Johnson can get this done.

What’s Next For Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame Hopes

The next step for Johnson? He will have to make it through another final round of cuts as the list whittles down further from 15. From there, the list will be expected to be between four and eight players who will crack the Hall of Fame at this point, and the Lions and Johnson will learn around the Super Bowl their fate. Johnson will be depending on a group of folks continuing to vote him through and believe in his talent enough to crack the list and be the next to get awarded a gold jacket.

Johnson will have to beat out fellow wideouts Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne to get induction this year. If he doesn’t make it this time around, he can be on the ballot again next year.

Calvin Johnson’s Career With Lions

This is a special honor for Johnson given what he did through the years. Over his career, there were few people more productive who changed the game the way Johnson did. He was a physical specimen and also had the stats to match in order to prove his dominance over others who played his position at the time.

After breaking into the league with the Lions back in 2007 when he was a top pick in that season’s draft, Johnson didn’t hesitate to put up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson managed a total of 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike many other receivers he matches up with on the list. That’s similar to the impact Barry Sanders made. Out of Georgia Tech in college, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL at nearly every single turn right up until the moment he retired after the 2015 season. It’s rare to see a player not only live up to his draft potential but exceed it, and Johnson did.

Johnson shattered Jerry Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season on the field and was constantly a great player for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort to the delight of his fans. Much like Sanders, Johnson never complained and simply went about his business. That’s why he remains one of the most revered players in franchise history to this day.

Now, Johnson has taken one step closer to getting the biggest honor any player can have.

