Calvin Johnson Shares Heartfelt Letter With Lions Fans [WATCH]

Calvin Johnson might be embroiled in a feud with the Detroit Lions, but that doesn’t mean he feels any less positive about the team’s fanbase.

Johnson continues to show the fans some love after his induction to the Hall of Fame played out a few months ago, and during a new NFL Network special on A Football Life, Johnson revealed a new love letter to his fanbase, and it was a pretty special one to note.

Johnson wrote a letter to Lions fans because as he said, he never got a chance to thank them after he retired. The sentiment is strong all these years later. Johnson spilled some thoughts on his retirement in the letter thanking some of the coaches, teammates and personalities he played with. The most notable part, though, was when he talked directly to Lions fans.

Calvin Johnson wrote a letter thanking #Lions fans 💙 pic.twitter.com/D5Z1yQ0nNm — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2021

Johnson said:

“To the fans of Detroit, Michigan. I so appreciate your energy and passion over the years and really enjoyed playing for you. Through the ups and downs, you supported us and that made me work even harder on Sundays. My biggest regret is that I wasn’t able to give our fans the championship they deserve. But I can truly say I gave the game everything I had. I will always cherish my time playing in Detroit, and because of that, Michigan will forever be my home.”

Credit to Johnson for giving the fans some credit years later and being self-aware enough to shout-out the fans. Certainly, nobody blames Johnson for not delivering a title to the team whatsoever, but it was a good move of Johnson to acknowledge not getting that done.

Johnson Cracked Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Not only is Johnson a Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he is a newly-minted member of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame as well. Johnson joined that group on Friday, October 1 and seemed overjoyed to be given the distinct honor. That was something he hinted when he spoke with Brad Galli of WXYZ.

Calvin Johnson joins the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame tonight. We talked on the red carpet about his new jewelry, getting inducted with the late Killer Kowalski, and the 'uncomfortable' Ford Field ceremony. Then the LLWS team joined the party. @calvinjohnsonjr @MSHOF pic.twitter.com/822pwSlLY6 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 1, 2021

“It’s a little bit different because fans of Michigan, obviously, I might be one of the figures here, but there is so much more to see here. Just the culmination of all our efforts, to be able to share the stage with such people is an honor,” Johnson said.

Athletically, Johnson joined NBA stud Shane Battier and Chauncey Billups, softball coach Margo Jonker, olympian Jordan Wieber and NFL owner Ralph Wilson Jr. in being inducted this year.

Johnson’s Career Statistics

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

Regardless of all that, it’s great to see Johnson continue to celebrate his accolades ad continue to recognize the fans.

