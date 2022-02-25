Throwback Video Showcases Calvin Johnson’s Insane Combine Run [WATCH]

The NFL Combine is coming next week, which means the search will once again be on for the next round of elite talent that will soon be starring in the league.

Looking back before looking forward is always en-vogue though, and for the Detroit Lions and their fans, no one player makes more sense to look back on than Calvin Johnson with regards to the event. Johnson was freakish from the time he set foot in Indianapolis, and

Looking back on Johnson’s exceptional performance during the event is always a special thing to do at this time of year. It’s very safe to say that the now Hall of Fame wide receiver broke the mold for how a player at his position is viewed, and it was the day in Indianapolis which helped get this done. Here’s a look:

Johnson posted some amazing times during the event that still stand as some of the freakiest today. His 4.35 40 yard-dash was an incredible number for a wideout of his build and his size. Johnson also managed to put up solid numbers at his pro day later on, with a 139 inch broad jump and a 42.5 inch vertical leap.

As it turned out, Johnson would end up using all of those traits with the Lions in short order.

Johnson’s Elite Body Led to Hall of Fame Enshrinement

It’s safe to say the elite work at this event helped Johnson’s career take off. After he hit the NFL, he was immediately as dominant, and ended up being elected to the Hall of Fame last year. On Friday, August 7, Johnson officially took his place in the Hall of Fame with after he was presented with the jacket, which fit him very well. Here’s a look at the moment that Johnson slipped on the coat for the first time as shared by the Hall of Fame:

.@calvinjohnsonjr receives his Gold Jacket from his presenter and former teammate, Derrick Moore.#PFHOF21 | @Lions pic.twitter.com/jUnUyReOz5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 7, 2021

After that took place, Johnson was officially welcomed into the Hall of Fame the next day during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Johnson stepped up and delivered a great speech at the podium. While he touched on a great deal of what helped him become a Hall of Fame player and what he is up to now, perhaps the most touching moment was when Johnson spoke directly to his fans, his city and his adoptive home state of Michigan.

Here’s a look at the full speech:





Play



Video Video related to throwback video showcases calvin johnson’s insane combine run [watch] 2022-02-25T11:45:17-05:00

“Lions fans, the city of Detroit, when we were 0-16, you never stopped showing up. You were disappointed but you never stopped showing up. Every week you showed up. This motivated me to do the same thing for you. You loved me and my family unconditionally over these 15 years. I want you to know, Michigan is our home, Detroit is our city, and Lions fans are our pride,” he said during the speech in August.

Fans never forget the fact that Johnson’s path to such honor and greatness started somewhere, and it was likely only amplified by the moment he ran his blazing time.

Johnson’s Career Stats & Highlights

After coming into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL. Here’s a look at some of his best plays while ib the league:





Play



Calvin Johnson || "MegaTron" || ᴴᴰ Ultimate Career Highlights Megatron short film. All rights reserved. Insta: purple_moss_edits 2017-03-27T19:30:13Z

Johnson shattered Jerry Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

Regardless of all that, Johnson remains a Lions legend, and the path to that began with a fantastic showing athletically during the NFL Combine. All that glitters during the event is certainly not gold, but Johnson ended up being a notable exception to this rule.

