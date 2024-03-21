Lions Make Final Decision on CB Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions have released cornerback Cameron Sutton. The team announced the roster move on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

The Lions are parting ways with Sutton a day after he became the subject of a police search, according to a March 20 release from the Hillsborough County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that it had issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest on suspicion of “aggravated battery — domestic violence.” The officials clarified that Sutton was wanted on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation, a felony.

The police have “made multiple attempts to contact” Sutton but have been unable to reach him, according to The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers.

Hours after the sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Sutton’s arrest, the Lions released a statement.

“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time,” the team announced in a statement shared with media.

Hillsborough County includes the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

Sutton started 17 regular games for the Lions last season. He posted 65 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception.

Cameron Sutton Wanted on Domestic Violence Charges, Sheriff Says

According to Hillsborough County police sheriff’s office records, the police “were contacted” around 4:40 am on March 7 “regarding a domestic incident” involving Sutton. The report identified the 35-year-old ex-girlfriend of Sutton as the victim.

The report indicated that the victim was choked until she lost consciousness. The investigation is ongoing.

MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke reported Sutton left the scene before the police arrived. According to police, Sutton had not returned to his house or turned on his phone since the incident.

“Do you know this man?” the March 20 post asked in a caption under Sutton’s photo. “The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.”

“He’s been ducking us,” Phil Martello, a communications officer for the sheriff’s department, told MLive. “Our deputies have exhausted all leads. He’s got vehicles and a home nearby and he hasn’t been there. He’s turned off his phone.”

Cap Ramifications From Lions Releasing Cameron Sutton

Just a year ago, the Lions signed Sutton to a 3-year, $33 million contract. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sutton has started 56 contests in the NFL. In 101 games overall, he has registered 233 combined tackles, 44 pass defenses and 9 interceptions.

This offseason, Detroit added cornerback Amik Robertson on a 2-year contract in free agency. They also re-signed cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey and Emmanuel Moseley.

Furthermore, the Lions traded for Super Bowl-winning cornerback Carlton Davis.

But Sutton is still a significant loss. He led Detroit with 1,077 defensive snaps played last season.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti reported that the Lions will take on a $19.2 million dead cap hit if Sutton’s departure is an outright release.

“Based on pending investigations, the Lions will almost certainly be looking to void the $10.5M salary guarantee, and are also eligible to attempt to recoup $8.72M of Cam Sutton’s $10.9M signing bonus. All of that is TBD for now however.”