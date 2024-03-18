Lions Re-Work Contract of Newly Acquired Starter: Report

The Detroit Lions have been among the leaders in cap space throughout this offseason. They now have additional cap room after restructuring the contract of the team’s new cornerback Carlton Davis.

MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke reported that Davis “agreed to convert $6 million of his $14 million salary into a signing bonus.” The Lions also added three void years to spread out his cap hit through the 2027 season.

With the moves, the Lions have an additional $4.5 million in cap space for the 2024 season.

“In the end, Davis’ cap charge has been lowered from $14.35 million to $9.85 million for the upcoming season, while the $4.5 million in savings will be automatically triggered when the contract voids next year,” Meinke wrote. “That gives Detroit more financial flexibility for this season, while pushing some money into a year where the salary cap is expected to grow once again.”

Over the Cap reported Davis’ new 2024 cap hit as $9.853 million.

With the additional room, the Lions have $34.27 million in cap space remaining. On March 18, that ranks as sixth-most in the NFL.

The Lions acquired Davis in a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on March 11. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Lions received a 2024 sixth-round pick as well as a 2025 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2024 third-round choice.