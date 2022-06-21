Lions Called Free Agency Fit for Talented USFL Playoff Quarterback

The Detroit Lions haven’t addressed the quarterback room this offseason, and while it seems as if that’s not going to be happening, it hasn’t stopped folks on the outside from calling for an addition.

Free agency has dried up in a big way, and there aren’t any rookies at Detroit’s disposal at this point in time. One way the team could add another thrower is by signing a player involved in the USFL, and there could be a major fit for the team at this point in time.

With the USFL season coming to a close, Bleacher Report and writer Alex Ballentine took a closer look at some of the players who could be interesting to NFL teams in free agency along with the teams that could eventually land them. While the Lions didn’t have many in the piece, they did land on the list for quarterback Case Cookus of the Philadelphia Stars.

As Ballentine wrote, thus far, Cookus has been impressive despite a slow start on the field, and has proven his mettle in a short amount of time. As a result, it’s written he should be on NFL radars, including in Detroit.

“Cookus’ ability to escape pressure and deliver accurate balls down field should be enough to intrigue an NFL team. He could be a camp arm at the very least, but he has the potential to develop into an NFL backup,” Ballentine wrote in the piece.

Cookus has been on NFL rosters before but only in the offseason. He was with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders in times between 2020 and 2021. He also played in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks for a short time before being released.

Perhaps all Cookus needs is another chance to stick, and it’s one that Ballentine and Bleacher Report thinks he should be getting in Detroit.

Cookus’ Career Stats & Highlights

Playing for Northern Arizona from 2015-2019, Cookus had a strong arm and showed an ability to be a strong performer in the pocket. In total, he put up a solid 12,082 passing yards and 82 touchdowns in his college career. Cookus also showed an ability to run a bit, with 232 career yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s the kind of player who can expand the play and move the pocket.

Here’s a look at some highlights from Cookus while in college and when he was coming out for the pros:

Case Cookus, QB, Northern Arizona University | 2019 NFL Draft Prospect Highlights | Draft Diamonds Case Cookus the NAU quarterback is one of my favorite prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cookus has battled some injuries in his career, but this kid can chuck the rock around. He could be a late-round steal in the upcoming draft, and I would not be surprised if he ends up making it on… 2018-11-18T04:47:34Z

Cookus has been on NFL radars before, and has shown his stuff in college as an intriguing piece. Perhaps he can make the jump to the NFL and stick if given another chance.

Lions’ 2022 Quarterback Room Appears Set

Would the Lions sign another quarterback? It doesn’t seem possible, as the team has been all-in on their current quarterback room with Jared Goff. This offseason, the Lions have gone all-in on Goff, and it’s been part of a calculated campaign. It started with Brad Holmes backing Goff before and then after the draft. Additionally, the Lions acquired Goff multiple weapons in free agency and the draft with the additions of DJ Chark, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond at wide receiver. Detroit also didn’t add a quarterback from the outside and elected to bring back Tim Boyle and David Blough, showing Goff that he was the guy. This campaign seems to have inspired Goff in a big way. He’s looking tough and motivated for 2022 and has impressed thus far on the field. With better health, more depth at key spots and a team that believes in him, the sky could be the limit for Goff and the Lions in 2022, especially after the quarterback’s elite finish to last season.

The Lions are probably not going to add another quarterback with all this in mind, but if they do, Cookus could be seen as an interesting summer option ahead of training camp.

