New Stat Shows Why Chad Hansen Could Become Steal for Lions

Chad Hansen isn’t the first name fans think of when it comes to potentially solid NFL wideouts, but the newest Detroit Lions’ pass catcher could be on the road to such things in his future.

Hansen signed with Detroit last week, and while most don’t know his name, very quietly, there’s a reason that Hansen could soon emerge to become one of the better targets the team has during the 2021 season.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

In fact, late last season, Hanson put up 236 of his 330 total receiving yards for his career, which was pointed out by Pro Football Focus. That shows after several seasons of trying to put it together, Hansen might finally be starting to get comfortable in the league.

Former NYJ/HOU WR Chad Hansen has not seen much action in the NFL, most came last season Since 2017:

625 Snaps

56.6 OVR

55.8 REC

73.1 RB

37 Targets

330 Receiving Yards (236 came in Weeks 13-17, 2020) Hansen has primarily lined up Wide (79.8% of career snaps)#OnePride https://t.co/YG6ei3dO1u — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) June 18, 2021

Adding to that is the fact that Hansen will be joining the Lions, a team where Jared Goff plays. Goff and Hansen have a connection from their time at Cal, making this stat seem even more significant. If Goff and Hansen replicate their chemistry, the Lions could be getting lucky at the right time with the young wideout.

Hansen seems to be coming on and is entering a situation that should make him happy. For all those reasons, he could be a name to remember this season.

Hanson’s Stats and Career Highlights

Hanson started his collegiate career at Idaho State, and after a year there, transferred to Cal. While with the Golden Bears and Goff, Hanson put up a solid 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns en-route to becoming a first-team All-PAc-12 in 2016. He became a noteworthy player thanks to his ability to get up and down the field for the Bears, and as a result, he put himself on NFL radars. In the 2017 NFL Draft, Hanson was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets.

From the Jets, Hanson went to the New England Patriots in 2018, then signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, joined the Denver Broncos shortly after that, signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2019, then landing with the Houston Texans in 2019 and 2020. In the NFL, Hanson hasn’t put up huge stats, but does have 330 yards and 1 touchdown to his credit on 26 catches.

In terms of highlights, Hanson made his biggest impact in the league so far in Houston as this shows.





Play



Chad Hansen Breaks Out for 101 Receiving Yds | NFL 2020 Highlights Chad Hansen stepped into a bigger role with the depleted Texans and showed up big, finishing with 5 catches for 101 yards. The Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans during Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: Para más contenido de la NFL en Español,… 2020-12-06T21:57:18Z

Hansen has some interesting possibilities for this roster when everything is considered.

How Hansen Could Fit 2021 Lions

The Lions have a lot of wideouts on the roster, but it’s beginning to take on the feel of a jack of all trades, master of none type group. There are bodies, but can any of them be counted on to do anything significant? The roster is now littered with castoffs or other inconsistent players such as Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond, Tyrell Williams and Damion Ratley. None have stuck with other teams because each have had their issues during their career, be it inconsistency or injury. Hansen at the very least has a connection with Jared Goff that could prove important for the Lions. If the two remain comfortable, that’s the kind of duo that could help Detroit’s wideout group establish a little bit of an identity next season.

Hansen seems to be coming into his own at a key time in his career, and if he can maintain the momentum he gained late last season, it would figure to be significant toward getting him to stick in the league and perhaps make an impact in Detroit.

READ NEXT: Former Lions Free Agents Who Could Return