Legendary WR Shouts-out Tom Kennedy: ‘You’ve Put Me on Notice’

The Detroit Lions witnessed a breakout performance from wideout Tom Kennedy, who may have made himself money on the team’s roster for 2022, and a big name is all eyes.

During the game, which was a 27-26 win for the Lions, Kennedy was quite literally the reason the team pulled out the victory. Detroit wouldn’t have won without Kennedy’s 2 touchdown outburst and Chad Johnson loved what he saw.

The wideout, who was once known as Ochocinco, was notable for big plays on the field. As he tweeted, he knows Kennedy’s name and has put him on notice.

Tommy Kennedy i now know your name & you’ve put me on notice 🏈 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 20, 2022

“Tommy Kennedy I now know your name & you’ve put me on notice,” Johnson tweeted.

The praise from Johnson is notable. The wide receiver was a big play machine during his time in the league, and was one of the more elite players during his era. Johnson put up 11,059 yards, 67 touchdowns and was a six-time Pro Bowl player as well as a three-time All-Pro.

Like Johnson, Kennedy wears number 85. From one player in that number to another, Johnson seems impressed with how Kennedy is balling out on the field.

Dan Campbell: Kennedy ‘Reliable’ for Lions

As to be expected, praise for Kennedy was not limited to just folks on Twitter. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is clearly not running out of words to describe his pass catching weapon.

Speaking to the media after the game on Saturday, August 20, Campbell admitted Kennedy is also reliable as a player.

“I’m going to say something different than I said last time because I think think I said dependable. Is that what I said? He’s very reliable. He’s just reliable, that’s all he is. He’s reliable,” Campbell said with a smile.

As Campbell said, Kennedy is being given a shot to make the roster, and he is not slowing down whatsoever.

“I would say he didn’t disappoint but I need to go back and watch the film. We’re trying to give him every opportunity to make this team. That’s what that means, because he just won’t go away. That’s a good thing,” he said.

Kennedy refusing to go away seems to be good news for the Lions and their offense, who may reap the rewards during the 2022 season. Campbell seems to be very impressed with what the player is doing.

Kennedy Impressed With 2 Touchdown Day

From the start of the game until the end, it was easy to see why people like Johnson would be looking at Kennedy and feeling impressed. The wideout did some big things in the second preseason game.

Just ahead of the conclusion of the first-half, Kennedy pulled in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at recess:

A touchdown to end the half!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/lAQ4vhz1Zs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Later on, Kennedy gave the Lions the lead with a grab in the second-half. This catch was another beauty in tight quarters in the back of the end zone.

Back to back trips to the end zone for TK!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/5AeGzgeFnZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

All-told, Kennedy would finish with 24 yards on the day, which wasn’t nearly as much as the 104 yard total he put up during Week 1. Even such, Kennedy has shown off his playmaking abilities consistently

