Charles Harris Keeping Elite Statistical Company, Earning 2022 Return

The Detroit Lions have not had much to brag about during the 2021 season, but if one looks hard enough, there are bright spots to be seen in spots well across the roster.

One such bright spot comes in the form of defensive lineman Charles Harris. After being one of the more unheralded signings in free agency last year, Harris has been a revelation for the Lions on the field, and has found a way to tap into the talent which made him a top draft pick.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

With a big Sunday in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, Harris showed why he has been special in 2021. With 2 sacks and a forced fumble against the Vikings, Harris joined some very elite NFL company this season in terms of his defensive pass rush prowess. As Lions PR pointed out, Harris is one of just seven players in the league this season with at least 40 tackles, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. That’s a list that includes a who’s who of the pass rushing world.

When a player joins names such as Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, Shaq Barrett, Micah Parsons, Haasan Reddick and Brian Burns, you know you’re doing something right and making a name for yourself. That’s just what Harris has done for the Lions this season in a major way.

Why Lions Should Re-Sign Harris in 2022

The Lions have needed a consistent pass rush for the last few seasons, and this year, Harris has been solid for Detroit in an unexpected way. He has emerged for the Lions as a consistent pass rush threat off the edge. Heading into the 2022 season, the Lions are going to need to have as much depth as possible in the trenches, and Harris has earned himself a shot to stay by showing a consistent motor and continuing to get after the pocket. He has also taken well to Detroit’s scheme and shown that he can be a consistent force for a team.

The Lions have wanted to see players step up and be accounted for this season, and Harris is perhaps the best example of a player who has gotten this done for Detroit. As a result, he has earned his keep with the team in a big way and should return for the future.

Harris’s Career Stats and Highlights

it’s clear that Harris had talent to fall back on that always seemed like it could help him cement a bigger role in Detroit. He was a former first-round pick out of Missouri back in 2017, and while he might not have lived up to the grade with the Dolphins, it’s clear he does offer some upside in the trenches. Harris has 6.5 career sacks, but 3 of those came when he was playing with the Falcons during the 2020 season. Harris also had put up 79 tackles, 4 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery in his career before joining the Lions.

Harris has yet to show signs of being a consistently elite pass rusher in the NFL throughout his early career, but he could offer the Lions some help off the edge given the major need Detroit has at the spot. The Lions re-made their defense this past offseason, and in previous years the team did not show an ability to get after the quarterback. That has disappeared thus far in 2021, given the team already has 9 sacks to their credit through the first four games. Having Harris come on at this point would be considered a win given he is leading the team currently with his 4 sacks.

Watching some of the career highlights, Harris is clearly a very talented player:





Play



Charles Harris || "Black Ice" || Missouri Highlights Welcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) check out my podcast: soundcloud.com/blakehharris Snapchat: @BlakeHHarris Twitter: twitter.com/BlakeHHarris Instagram: instagram.com/BlakeHHarris Facebook: facebook.com/HarrisHighlights More Highlights: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqvunlLdg2nM1PdCPsKOFA4 ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to Harris Highlights, the #1 subscribed and most viewed College Football highlight channel on YouTube! Here, you will find more videos than… 2016-12-30T00:11:50Z

Harris is making some noise with his output thus far. It will be fun to watch and see if he can keep the magic going for the Lions defensive front in 2021, and if that does indeed lead to a return next year.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Thinks Jared Goff Will Gain Confidence From Big Week 13