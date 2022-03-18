Charles Harris Singles out Young Lions Defender: ‘He’s Got It’

The Detroit Lions are trying to build a defense that is capable of wreaking havoc in many different ways, and the focus has been on finding young players that can make a difference

One of those players is Julian Okwara. Perhaps lost in the shuffle on a defense that has several pieces or is looking to add more this offseason, Okwara might be one of the players more ready than most to serve notice that he can answer the call and help the team out.

Okwara himself was brought up by Charles Harris while he was having his introductory presser with the media after re- signing in Detroit. Harris himself brought a lot to Detroit’s pass rush in 2021 given he had 7.5 sacks, but he sees a player in Okwara that is ready to step up and provide some more to the team for 2022. That’s something Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about in the moment:

Charles Harris on Julian Okwara's upside: "I don’t think there is a ceiling, honestly. That’s something (Kelvin Sheppard) tells him all the time: I’m hard on you but I believe in you. … He's just got it. He really does, he's got it." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 18, 2022

Most Lions fans probably wanted to choose to focus on Harris given he was coming back to the mix, but it was neat to see that he wanted to focus more on Okwara and his upside. That’s not only the mark of a good teammate, but a good leader as well.

It’s also a great sign to see the Lions with a player that their teammates think will be effective at a key posititon. The worries have been swirling about how the Lions are going to replace production and find players to rush the passer, but it’s clear that Okwara could already offer them some of that from on the roster.

On the day Harris re-signed to boost Detroit’s pass rush, he was very interested in talking about Okwara. That itself is very notable pushing through the 2022 offseason.

Okwara Happy With 2021 Season

This past season, Okwara was able to stay healthy, which was huge for the Detroit defense as well as his own development. The Lions needed Okwara to come into his own, and he managed to get the job done for the team. That’s the kind of progress that could set the team up well for the future and ensure that they are a force. In terms of his own development, Okwara seemed to be very pleased with what he got done.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, January 7 after the season in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Okwara explained that he thinks he was able to get a good learning experience in from what he was able to do on the field in 2021 and the progress he made statistically and otherwise.

“I think this year was definitely a huge learning experience. I know last year I played in maybe five games, maybe a couple snaps here and there,” Okwara said to the media at the time. “I think it’s a huge thing, really just learning especially with. a new defense, new coaches. Really just being able to find myself, find a role. Work and get better every week. I’ve just ben trying to solidify that and get better. Control what I can control.”

With 24 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 passes defended, Okwara seems to be on the right track toward becoming a mainstay for the future. If that is the case, the Lions might have only this season to thank. Clearly, Harris is a believer in that being the case.

Okwara’s Stats & Highlights

Coming into the 2021 season, it was clear that Julian Okwara was going to be primed for a big effort on the field. He had missed most of his rookie 2020 season with injury, so it was clear coming in that Okwara was in position to do some damage for the Lions if he could stay healthy. Injuries up front to other players ended up helping Okwara see more of the field, as did the effort he put in as it relates to honing his craft. In his NFL career, he has 27 tackles, 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hits, with the bulk of that work playing out in 2021.

Collegiately, Okwara always showed these kind of attributes. At Notre Dame, he put up 79 total tackles and 15.5 sacks in his career to go with 2 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Here was some of his work this year:





Okwara long felt like a player who could do some special things at the NFL level, and he finally showed signs of that. Come 2022, that could be something to expect on a regular basis if Harris is to be believed.

