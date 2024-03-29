Lions Projected to Find ‘Tag-Team’ Edge Rusher After Surprising Draft Move

A lot of mock draft experts have predicted the Detroit Lions to target an edge rusher in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But The Athletic’s Ben Standig projected the Lions to grab one of the top edge rushers in the class with Alabama’s Chris Braswell after not selecting in the first round at all.

In a mock draft released on March 25, Standig had the Lions trading back from No. 29 overall to No. 44. But even 15 selections later, Standig slotted Braswell to the Lions in the second round.

“Trading for Carlton Davis aided the cornerback room,” The Athletic senior NFL writer wrote. “Now comes a tag-team partner for Aidan Hutchinson.”

In Braswell, the Lions would be landing the No. 4 edge rushing prospect in the 2024 draft class according to ESPN and Pro Football Focus. With a trade back, the Lions would also receive additional draft capital.

Standig proposed the Lions move back 15 spots for the No. 112 pick and a 2025 third-rounder with second-round potential.

With a new edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and two more significant draft picks, it’s hard to envision a better trade back scenario for the Lions.