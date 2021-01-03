Lions Could Interview Huge Number of Coaching Candidates

The Detroit Lions have some huge decisions to make in the coming weeks, and perhaps one of the biggest is what to do at head coach.

Detroit has a lot to consider at the position, and the team could be looking to cast a very wide net in the days ahead as they plot their search. According to an NFL Network post by Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Lions are planning a wide and comprehensive search for their next boss.

The Lions have already spoken with former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis. Once they get their process going, there could be as many as 10 interviews according to the report, and the Lions could be looking at not only the top candidates in the NFL, but also in college.

Here’s a look:

“The Lions also quietly began their head coaching search by interviewing former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. 49ers DC Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, is considered a strong candidate for the head coaching job. But the Lions are expected to run a wide search for that position, too, putting in as many as 10 interview slips for head coaching candidates for that job, with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans OC Arthur Smith among the potential targets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lions at least explore college head coaches such as Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is expected to get an interview for the full-time job, too.”

An exhaustive search would be good news for the Lions, as they need as many ideas as they can get for their next boss. Tunnel vision led them to Matt Patricia, so being able to avoid being locked in would be he best possible option for the team.

Robert Saleh Lions Top Coaching Contender

Almost since the beginning of the process, the Lions have been said to be targeting San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the job. While he could be the top contender, the Lions could also look elsewhere as this report suggests.

Saleh’s NFL journey began in 2005 with the Houston Texans, where he was a defensive intern. He rose from that role to linebackers coach and then defensive quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebackers coach in 2014. Finally, he was tapped by Kyle Shanahan in 2017 to lead the 49ers’ defense. Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco have been tough and ferocious throughout his tenure, which is what the Lions would expect. They are known for strong play in the trenches and secondary where Saleh’s excitement could also help both groups. Last season, Saleh helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl with one of the best units in the league which is why he gets a ton of love for his work.

Lions Coaching Search Update

Detroit’s coaching search hasn’t progressed that far as of yet as their general manager search has to this point, and that makes sense given most of Detroit’s coaching candidates are in the NFL and still haven’t finished off their seasons to this point in time. So far, the Lions have met with seven candidates for their general manager job, only three of which were internal. Detroit could look to hire a coach first and then pair them with a general manager, and it would be interesting to see how that would work.

As for NFL candidates, the Lions figure to have plenty of those as well. Detroit could target Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith or Brian Daboll for interviews in the coming weeks in addition to plenty of others. In the future, college names like Urban Meyer or even Pat Fitzgerald could interview for the job if the Lions want them to come to town.

There’s a long way to go and Detroit’s search is just beginning, so buckle up for the rumors set to swirl over the coming weeks. At this point, it looks as if there will be plenty of interviews coming down the pipe.

