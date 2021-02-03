Lions Add Solid Former DC Plus Son of Ex-NFL Coach to Staff

The Detroit Lions are continuing the strong work as it relates to building out their staff, and revealed a couple more impressive hires this week

Detroit has added former Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator Todd Wash to their staff to coach defensive lineman. Additionally, the Lions are adding Seth Ryan to be the assistant wideout coach, plus Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker as defensive assistants.

Wash has major NFL experience as a coach to rely on, and while the other hires are young, they are also quite compelling. Sheppard continues the trend of former players coming on staff given his experience as a linebacker in the league from 2011-2018. Sheppard piled up 400 tackles during his time in the league and will be a good asset for young players. Duker has been a coaching analyst around the league but most recently spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He broke into the NFL working for Cleveland during the 2015-2016 season.

In terms of name recognition, however, there are a pair of bigger-name assistants in the group.

Todd Wash Biography

Many might not know Wash’s name right off the bat, but in coaching circles, it’s a strong one. Wash served as defensive coordinator from 2016-2020 with the Jaguars, and during his time leading that group, Wash worked with several elite names in the trenches such as Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and others. Wash’s 2017 defense allowed an impressive 286.1 yards per-game while piling up an impressive 55 sacks. Prior to that, Wash worked in Seattle coaching the defensive line there from 2011-2012, where he worked with Bruce Irvin, Brandon Mebane and Alan Branch.

It’s clear Wash has plenty of experience not only calling plays but coaching up elite players, which is something that should serve him well in Detroit. The Lions need to make their line one of the most feared spots on the team, and in working with the elite players he has, Wash can help do it.

Seth Ryan Biography

If the last name sounds familiar, that’s because Ryan comes from a family of football royalty. His grandfather Buddy Ryan was one of the best defensive coaches in league history, while his father Rex Ryan was an accomplished NFL head coach formally of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. Ryan’s uncle Rob Ryan works in the league as well, recently joining on to coach linebackers in Baltimore. This Ryan will be on the offensive side of the ball as an assistant wideout coach, and even though he’s 26, has plenty of expertise to lend. Ryan played wideout for Clemson in college, and while he did not play in the NFL, has worked as an assistant for the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and Anthony Lynn.

A bigger-name hire could be coming soon at wideout coach, so this could be the perfect situation for Ryan to learn and grow his own star in the coaching world.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Builds Solid Staff

There is some serious star power to the hires in Detroit thus far. With Anthony Lynn now coming into the mix as offensive coordinator and the Lions officially revealing they have hired Aaron Glenn to be their new defensive coordinator, the team’s top coaches are now firmly in the mix. From here on out, Campbell will have to go about filling out the position coach list moving forward. They have added a few big time names in Duce Staley, Aubrey Pleasant and Mark Brunell, which is a good start as it relates position coaches. Dave Fipp also joined to coach special teams. Dom Capers recently joined as a senior defensive assistant. Clearly, Campbell is on a roll in terms of attracting some big name talent to Detroit as these hires prove. The players have guys who have been there and done that leading them, which is significant to note.

The hiring is pushing closer to a close with these moves, but there could be a few more surprises in the coming days to remember.

