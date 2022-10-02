‘All Lions Games Are Fantastic:’ Analyst Cheers Detroit’s Losing Fight

The Detroit Lions struggled on defense in Week 4, but even though that was the case, nobody could say they were not entertaining.

Instead of rolling over, the Lions fought back again in a 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They scored multiple times and made big plays happen on offense. For this reason, they’re must-see television according to Colin Cowherd.

The Fox Sports analyst watched the Detroit game, and came away impressed again. As he said, all the games are fantastic no matter who wins.

All Lions game are fantastic. Regardless of who wins. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 2, 2022

Lions fans who are frustrating with losing would likely disagree, but it’s clear that many on the outside see the team as very entertaining. That is certainly a departure from the regular, when Lions games were easy to check out of.

At the very least, this is some progress for the team to hang their hat on as they rebuild.

Cowherd Recently Labeled Lions Contenders

Even though the Lions have struggled to put away wins, there’s been a little bit of love early on in terms of the national media. Some of that was shared by Fox Sports commentator Colin Cowherd.

Speaking on his show The Herd, Cowherd talked about Detroit, and as he said, while it might be seen as a bit crazy to go all-in on the team, that’s exactly what he is doing.

Guys, I'm just the messenger. I promise I didn't pay anybody to say anything. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #OnePride pic.twitter.com/JX6EX785ev — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) September 20, 2022

“I know it’s crazy, I look at that division right now. Detroit’s got something offensively. I think they have a chance to be a wild card playoff team. I watch that offense, there’s something there,” Cowherd says.

Former NFL linebacker turned commentator Johanthan Vilma watched Detroit in Week 2 and didn’t think Cowherd was crazy, but simply said the host’s biggest mistake may be underestimating them at all in the first place.

“You gotta say it with conviction. This team can produce offensively. Defensively, they’re good enough. Aidan Hutchinson is a phenomenal rookie. Yes, they will be a contender for a playoff spot. Will they win the division? I don’t know. Yet to be determined. I do know their offense is good enough. Ben Johnson does a great job of calling the game,” he said.

As Vilma went on to point out, the Lions don’t even have all their starters up front along the offensive line. When they get them back, they may be even better on offense. That could leave them in great shape.

“These guys are good. We don’t have to write them off any time anymore. Dan Campbell has them believing,” he said. “It’s a culture of toughness, physicality. You see the way they run the football. Jared Goff is doing a great job, him and Ben Johnson. They’re doing a good job of getting Amon-Ra St. Brown the ball, exposing those defenses. They couldn’t do it last year, they’re doing it now and they have a shot at making the playoffs.”

For Lions fans, that’s likely music to their ears very early in the 2022 season. The hope is that these commentators are right and the team stays very relevant.

Lions Have to Win to Get Exciting

Even though Cowherd seems to like where the team is trending, the Lions know they have to win some games to be taken seriously. That was a big talking point after the loss played out.

T.J. Hockenson, who enjoyed a big day on the field, understands that the Lions need to turn the corner in order to get better. He thinks the Lions need to improve.

“Close isn’t a thing anymore. We don’t want to be close. We don’t want to do any of that. We want to win. It’s hard. It’s hard to come out of a game like this and not win. We’re just going to go back to work, we’re going to grind and that’s what you need to do,” he said.

The Lions may be a team that could contend for bigger and better things, but they haven’t. That’s got to change, even if they w

