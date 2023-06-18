Proposed Trade Sends Lions Former Top 5 Draft Pick

DeAndre Hopkins may be the more popular choice, but the possibility of the Detroit Lions trading for New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis appears to be gaining steam.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson identified the Lions as a potential fit for the Jets receiver, who could be pushed down the depth chart this season with New York adding Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman at receiver.

Robinson proposed the Lions acquiring Davis and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round choice. The PFN analyst argued the veteran receiver could be key for the Lions early in the season when they are missing second-year wideout Jameson Williams due to a gambling suspension.

“While the Lions have Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot, they’ll be without Jameson Williams for six games following his gambling ban,” wrote Robinson. “Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds are the next receivers up on the depth chart, and Detroit will have to rely on one of those veterans in three-WR sets even when Williams returns from suspension.

“Davis may never again manage the 65-984-5 line he posted with the Titans in 2021, but the Lions wouldn’t need him to be a WR1. With his size and power, Davis is one of the best blocking wide receivers in the league — while that’s not a trait that typically gets you paid in the NFL, it would likely endear Davis to Dan Campbell.”

In 13 games with the Jets last season, Davis, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, posted 32 catches for 536 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Trade Proposal Lands Lions WR Corey Davis

Rumors have swirled around Davis’ future with the Jets for much of the offseason. But the possibility of New York trading the veteran resurfaced after Davis missed the majority of the team’s offseason workouts.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Davis didn’t attend offseason workouts because of family reasons. That’s also what Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media on May 31.

“I believe they’re having another child, so I don’t think you guys will see him here,” Saleh said about Davis’ absence.

But while on “The Jake Asman Show,” Cimini also predicted that a pay cut is “coming for sure” for Davis.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of the three-year $37.5 million deal he signed with the Jets prior to the 2021 season. His base salary for 2023 is set to be $10.5 million.

If Davis is indeed missing camp as a statement against a pay cut, teams interested in trading for Davis will have to consider this factor. But Robinson proposed Detroit, who has nearly $23 million in cap space, negotiating with Davis “as a precursor to the trade” before completing a trade for Davis.

In addition to Robinson, Fansided’s Brad Berreman has also been on board with the idea for the Lions acquiring Davis this offseason.

How Davis Potentially Fits With the Lions

Davis hasn’t lived up to the expectations he came into the league with as the No. 5 pick in the 2017 draft. He received 112 targets in his second season but posted just a 58% catch percentage, which led to 65 receptions for 891 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Davis has never surpassed 65 catches in a season. One positive from his career, though, was he did approach 1,000 receiving yards with 984 in 2020 thanks to a 15.1 yards per reception average.

Those big plays are what the Lions would be looking for in Davis if they traded for him. Without Williams, the Lions will be missing their fastest receiver for the first six games.

At 28 years old, Davis won’t replace Williams’ speed. But the veteran has been a big-play threat his entire career. He’s averaged 14.2 yards per catch in six NFL seasons. Last season, he posted a career-high 16.8 yards per reception average.

Davis is also a guy that wouldn’t cut into Williams’ playing time after he returns from his suspension. Signing Hopkins might be a bigger splash than trading for Davis would be, but Hopkins would expect to be on the field nearly all the time.

Having Davis for one season instead of Hopkins on a potentially multi-year deal may be a better option for Williams’ long-term development.