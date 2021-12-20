Craig Reynolds Proves Why He Belongs on Lions Roster for 2022

The Detroit Lions have been hurt by injuries late in the 2021 season, but may have discovered a star in the making in the form of running back Craig Reynolds.

Reynolds has proven in a short amount of time that he might have the goods to stick it out with the team, and in Week 15, managed to do that once again with another big performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Reynolds rushed for 112 yards and was tough and durable on the field again for the Lions.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was just one of the many folks who came away impressed with what Reynolds did in the game. As he said to the media, Reynolds has been impressing him in a big way for what he has done on te field recently to perform.

“Craig’s done a good job. Since day one he’s come in and just done his job,” Campbell said. “It’s all about intent it.s all about focus. He’s just done a grate job on scout team and just waited for an opportunity. He gotten two now back to back and showed up.

It isn’t hard to see why Reynolds deserves a shot to stick in the rotation. A player coming in and doing what he has done on the ground is not an accident at all, and the way he is able to switch direction and run has been downright impressive. What is happening is not a simple case of a player bursting on the scene and not sustaining production. From the start of the season until now, Reynolds has more than earned his shot with the team.

The way Reynolds shows up proves he is a player who can be trusted, and that should go a long way toward earning his way on the team for the future.

Reynolds Making Solid Case for Roster Inclusion

It would have been tempting for folks to write off Reynolds or forget about him entirely based on the fact that the preseason was long ago and it’s a completely different animal than the regular season. Even such, Reynolds always seems to be able to offer a stark reminder that he’s to be taken seriously whenever he touches the ball. While Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson have shined in spots, Reynolds is setting himself up for a potential role moving forward given how solid he has looked running the ball.

In the last two weeks, Reynolds has put up great numbers with a total of 195 yards on the ground. It wasn’t long ago that the Lions weren’t able to get 100 yards in a game much less from a player, so what Reynolds has done is nothing to look down on.

Reynolds’ Stats and Highlights

When Reynolds entered the mix in Detroit, he came to the Lions short on NFL experience but long on intrigue given his work in college and what he did in a short time in the NFL. He came into the league as an undrafted free agent of the Washington Football Team in 2019, then signing with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

Here’s some highlights from when he played at small-school Kutztown College:





Play



Craig Reynolds Highlights at Millersville – PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week 2016-09-26T15:00:47Z

This swap may subtract from the defense but add a bit to the offense, being Reynolds was solid in college, ending up as Kutztown’s third all-time leading rusher with 2,650 yards on the ground. He was also second in school history with 5,277 all-purpose yards to his credit.

So far, while Reynolds hasn’t made a huge statistical impact in the NFL, he should have done enough to cement a roster spot with the team.

