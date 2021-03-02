Dan Campbell Drops Major Hint on Pair of Key Lions Cut Candidates

The Detroit Lions have a few decisions to make in the days ahead, and answers as it relates to what will happen could be set to come sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked where the team was at in terms of a few specific players that could be cut in cornerback Desmond Trufant and cornerback Justin Coleman. Campbell didn’t have much to say about either player other than to say that decisions would be made in the coming days that would be revealed to the masses.

Dan Campbell indicated that roster cuts will shake out this week "one way or another" when he was asked specifically about CBs Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 2, 2021

Read into that what you will, but it’s obvious that both are seen as a few players who could be on the outside looking in when the team makes roster calls in the coming days. Trufant could save the team around $6 million dollars while Coleman could save $6 million as well given the dead cap hit that both players carry. That could open up a nice chunk of change for the team, who needs to find some money in order to remain solvent for 2021 and perhaps bring back someone like Kenny Golladay on a new contract or the franchise tag.

It’s clear that some shoes are going to be set to drop in the coming days as evidence from Campbell’s words.

Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman Stats

This year, Trufant collected a mere 20 tackles, 1 sack and 1 interception to his credit. That’s not what the Lions wanted to see on his ledger given the role he was expected to play for the team. The inconsistent production combined with plenty of unfortunate injuries to hurt Trufant. It’s easy to call him a failed free agency signing as a result of this misfortune and understand why the team would want to move on at this point of time.

In terms of Coleman, he set the market at cornerback a few years back, but hasn’t been consistent enough in his time with the Lions. After a pair of solid seasons in Seattle, Coleman only has put together 1 interception, 84 tackles, 3 forced fumbles and 14 passes defended. Injury shortened Coleman’s season in 2020, but he has been far from the impact player he was signed to be on the massive contract.

Lions Cornerback Room Could See Changes

The Lions could be looking at some interesting changes at cornerback in the months ahead given the high-dollar amount that a couple of their players occupy. Trufant is not the only player who could be on the block, as cornerback Justin Coleman might also be destined to be on the move in the weeks ahead. The team has a couple of solid young players to work with in Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye, so they could look to give each more time and a bigger role for 2021.

That will be likely to happen if Trufant and Coleman are cut, which could be a few of the moves to watch for in the coming days for the team according to a slight tell from the boss himself.

