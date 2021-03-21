Lions Plan to Host Former NFL Interceptions Leader for Visit: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to look for upgrades as free agency gets set to push into its first offical full week, and they have an interesting name reportedly set to come in for a visit.

Still hunting for help on defense and seeing a few of their other targets sign elsewhere, the Lions are reportedly set to bring in another safety for a visit in Damontae Kazee.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson was the first one to report the news of Kazee’s impending visit to the Motor City.

I'm told #Falcons free agent S Damontae Kazee is currently planning to visit the #Lions "next week," per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2021

Will the Lions get a chance to keep Kazee and not let him out of the building? Possibly, but rumors also hold that the Dallas Cowboys could want to get him in the mix as well to join their defense. As always, it will be about what type of role the Lions can offer Kazee as opposed to another team that could bring him into the mix and offer him a role.

At the very least, Detroit’s search for a new safety continues after they had targeted John Johnson and Keanu Neal but lost them both to other teams.

Damontae Kazee Stats

Kazee has carved out a nice career for himself after being a fifth-round pick in 2017 out of San Diego State. Since then, he has been a solid player for the Falcons, putting up 199 tackles and 10 interceptions with 13 passes defended. In 2018, he tied for the NFL’s interception lead, making him one of the more consistent players in terms of generating sudden-change plays on the back end. To that end, he would be a good addtion for the Lions, who simply cannot generate turnovers consistently enough.

Kazee is coming off a torn Achilles in 2020, but if he is healthy, he could add a veteran defender to a spot on Detroit’s team that needs it the most on the back end.

Lions Have Major Defensive Needs This Offseason

The Lions have needs not only in the trenches but on the back end of their defense as well. Detroit could use a safety like Kazee, but could also look to add a cornerback to the mix as well to help out their young players in finding a footing. Aside from Williams, the team could also look to make more additions at linebacker and along the defensive line, although bringing back Romeo Okwara was a great start for Detroit as it relates to that up front. Getting Michael Brockers in the mix will help the Lions to fortify their line in a big way, too.

With young players like Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at cornerback, the depth is a concern after some cuts recently, but adding a player there could help as well. Getting a player like Kazee in the mix could help the Lions fortify things on the back end in a big way ahead of 2021.

