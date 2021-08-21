Bobby Carpenter Tells Fun Dan Campbell Tale, Makes Mike Vrabel Analogy

Dan Campbell has shown off a big personality since joining the Detroit Lions, but fans likely don’t even know the half of what makes their coach truly special behind the scenes.

Campbell’s closest friends and teammates know the details of what the coach has done through the years, and some of the behind the scenes stories are just as good and as colorful as many would expect them to be.

Former NFL and Lions linebacker Bobby Carpenter would know. He was a friend of Campbell’s from their shared time in the league, and relayed quite possibly the best story about the coach while joining the Pat McAfee Show. Carpenter told a tale about going to a country concert on a weekend in the middle of nowhere with Campbell and a few other teammates. When the group decided it was time to leave, Campbell wanted to stay behind himself even though literally everyone else was going home.

General Bob @Bcarp3 describes his friend #MCDC & shares an INCREDIBLE story "He's the type of dude who would have a chew & a cigarette at the same time" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/YLpx3EX5iY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 20, 2021

“I never played with him but he lived in Dallas in the offseason because that’s where he came from before he went to Detroit as a player. He’d be out there chugging Jack (Daniels) ripping heaters. Dan Campbell, we went to this concert out in like east Texas, probably an hour and a half from Dallas on a Saturday night. We’re young, Courtney and I didn’t have any kids. We both go, it’s a bunch of guys, maybe one other wife went. We go to see this kind of up and coming country band, don’t even remember who it was but it was in the middle of nowhere. So we’re getting ready to roll up, we got a bus, it’s like 12 o’clock. ‘Hey Dan we’re getting out here.’ It’s a Saturday night, tomorrow is Mother’s Day. Dan’s got two kids, his lovely wife Holly back at home. Dan’s like, ‘I’m gonna stay here with the band.’ I’m like what the heck? Dude you’re an hour and a half from Dallas. There’s no Uber that is even coming out here. This is like 2007, we tried to beat on him, (Jason) Witten was there with us, like listen man, being the good friend, you’ll thank me for this tomorrow. Nope, ‘I’m good,’ rips a pull of Jack, ‘I’ll see you guys later.’ And my man stayed there. Somehow he is still married, his wife didn’t leave him after that which must be a testament to how smooth a talker he is, because when you’re rolling in at noon as like a 32 year-old an with a couple of kids on Mother’s Day when she didn’t know you were going to be gone all night, my gosh dude, I don’t know what type of game you have or what you might be able to say to get out of that one.”

Campbell has said from the start that he loves his music so it’s no surprise he wanted to stay around and jam when the band was playing. While not much may be known about his family, it’s clear hearing this tale that his wife is indeed special for letting him stay out and party with his friends. Campbell’s drink and smoke of choice is also quite notable.

It’s just another legendary tale about a man who might soon have his own version of “Chuck Norris Facts” in Detroit.

Bobby Carpenter Compares Dan Campbell to Mike Vrabel

In terms of coaches, Campbell has broken the mold a bit in Detroit already. It’s hard for some folks to pinpoint exactly who he is or who he might compare to, and given the way he talks and the words he uses, folks can be forgiven if they believe he is simply some sort of goon. Carpenter is here to explain, however, that isn’t the case. In fact, he thinks Campbell compares to Mike Vrabel, another tough former player who has gained a reputation in the league.

“Dan Campbell plays a meathead and he is a meathead like deep down, but he’s also a smart meathead. He does the meathead thing so that people kind of disregard him and think he’s an idiot, and that’s a great way to avoid tough questions,” Carpenter said on the show. “They’re asking him about biting kneecaps and all this other nonsense. He relates to his players really well, talks about toughness, they’re doing up-downs. From everything I’ve heard in Detroit, all those guys really love him there. They call him a breath of fresh air. He is kind of circa Mike Vrabel, they’re very similar. Really cerebral guys, very intelligent, but they love to party.”

Since taking over the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel has become a similar leader, known for toughness but also his great relationship with the players. Given Carpenter knows both men, it’s an interesting comparison to make in terms of his coaching future.

Campbell Has Been Colorful Since Joining Lions

The coach has a very honest approach, which is something that fans and media alike can appreciate. From nearly the start of his tenure to now, Campbell has provided different examples of what kind of authentic leader he is. From the now-famous kneecap rant to wearing a racing helmet before being named an honorary starter for the Detroit Grand Prix, Campbell is always doing something to make headlines. In terms of his team leadership, he’s been just as good. The players seem to gravitate toward him as a guy who has been in an NFL locker room, and based on his early interactions, it’s clear that he goes through the same ups and downs with them along the way.

Obviously, Campbell is a legend on the field and off for some of the things he did in the game as stories like this prove.

