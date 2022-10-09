Dan Campbell’s Poor Coaching Roasted: ‘The Biggest Idiot in the NFL’

The Detroit Lions struggled against the New England Patriots on the road, and a lot of their mistakes in the game were self-inflicted wounds as always.

Not only did the team struggle on offense and defense during the game, but the decision making of the staff was beyond lousy as well. Dan Campbell rolled the dice on fourth down multiple times and came up empty multiple times. As a result of this, he was generating plenty of frustration from fans.

In real-time, fans were livid watching Campbell go irresponsibly and come up empty and let him have it in a big way. Some, like Jeremy Guerin, tweeted that he was the biggest idiot in the league for these moves.

Dan Campbell remains the biggest idiot in the NFL. You are facing a rookie third-string QB making his first start. Why not pin him deep and make him drive the length of the field? Toolbag coach. — Jeremy Guerin (@JeremyCGuerin) October 9, 2022

After the mistake, many were delighting at being able to predict how Campbell would react and what he would say to the media to explain such a move.

Dan Campbell makes a crucial mistake every game and then will go into the postgame press conference and say “gotta be better” and “that’s on me man” — 𝒶𝒾𝒹𝑒𝓃⭐️ (@aiden__23) October 9, 2022

Lots of fans wonder how many times Campbell is going to get away with mistakes on the field of a major nature.

I’m sorry. I know how much people love Dan Campbell. But how many bone headed calls is he going to get away with. — bobbyboulders (@bobboboulders) October 9, 2022

As analyst Evan Lazar pointed out, the decision helped in turning the game for the Patriots and Campbell had multiple mistakes on calls.

Dan Campbell has two highly questionable fourth down decisions in this game already. Both times the #Lions didn't get it, and this time its a fumble-six. Basically the game right there. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 9, 2022

Twitter user Drunk Detroit Fan put it best. Campbell feels like he coaches a game like a kid playing a video game.

Dan Campbell coaches like a 9 year old playing madden — Drunk Detroit Sports Fan (@DrunkDetroitFan) October 9, 2022

It’s obvious that Detroit fans are getting fed-up with Campbell and his fourth down antics. This game may have been the last straw for some fans with Campbell and his staff.

Campbell Irresponsibly Went on Tough Fourth Down

Why all the heat? Campbell elected to go on fourth down and long with the game very much in the balance. Instead of a play being made, Jared Goff panicked and fumbled the ball. New England scored a defensive touchdown.

It’s not a stretch to say that this was the play of the game for both teams. After this point, momentum was a runaway train for the Patriots, and they would go on to rack up more big plays and points.

4th down. Dan Campbell cements his reputation as a hardo pic.twitter.com/hd7BnR3d79 — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) October 9, 2022

Campbell should have tried a long field goal to get on the board, or he should have punted the ball. It was a low-percentage move to go on fourth down, especially with as far away as this was.

The play backfired on Campbell in a big way, and as a result, he is generating tons of talk on social media and heat for how he calls the game.

Campbell Has Reputation as Gutsy Coach

This is hardly the first time the Lions have been called into question for bad decisions on fourth down. Campbell has rolled the dice a lot dating back to last season, and more often than not, it’s cost the team.

Against Chicago on the road in 2021, Campbell elected to go for an improbable fourth down instead of putting points on the board and shifting momentum. In 2022, Campbell elected to try and kick a 54 yard field goal instead of either punting or going on fourth down. It seems he simply doesn’t have a great feel for the game sometimes.

As a result of all this, the coach is getting plenty of heat. The more mistakes Campbell makes, the more heat he is going to generate with the fans. It’s clear the honeymoon is over with some regarding the coach.

