Dan Campbell Picks Best Lions Player From ‘Sea of Trash’ Performance

The Detroit Lions had a dismal performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, dropping an ugly 44-6 contest that was seemingly over by halftime given how things were going.

Most of the afternoon, the Lions weren’t characterized by elite play, and their coach noticed that. While Dan Campbell did take the blame for what occurred on the field, he also took time to notice a player who did not get dragged down by what was going on around him.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Much of this season, Campbell has not been shy about giving credit to linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin multiple times. After Detroit’s ugly loss to Philadelphia, it happened again. Campbell singled out Reeves-Maybin as one of his players who gets it and continues to fight on the field no matter the circumstance of the game.

After the game speaking to the media on Sunday, October 31, Campbell singled out Reeves-Maybin in a big way for never quitting on the field.





Play



Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2021 Season Week 8 Postgame Show Watch the postgame show following the Detroit Lions Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 31, 2021 featuring: 🔹Postgame analysis with Dannie Rogers and Lomas Brown 🔹Live press conferences 🔹Look around the league Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions:… 2021-10-31T20:59:24Z

“As I’m watching this and it’s brutal and it’s five minutes left in the game, whatever that is, you look at the scoreboard and you look out on the field at the defense. I’m watching Jalen Reeves-Maybin all out, all out every play,” Campbell said. “Trying to get a turnover, running through guys, trying to make a play, running behind, making a tackle, running the sideline. That’s what I’m looking for. Because when we get enough of those guys when are all out all the time, I just thing back to whenever I was part of a loser or even some of the best I’ve been around. It should really really make you burn to where it make you go that much harder is what it should do.”

Reeves-Maybin has taken on a bigger role since he was inserted into the starting lineup following the departure of Jamie Collins. He has performed well, putting up 34 tackles and 1 forced fumble so far this season and being the kind of player the Lions and their staff can depend on.

As Campbell hints, getting more players to buy in like Reeves-Maybin might be the goal moving forward in terms of roster construction.

Campbell: Jalen Reeves-Maybin Stuck out in ‘Sea of Trash’

Later on, the coach was asked again about Reeves-Maybin and provided another telling quote. As he explained, the team had dug themselves in a major hole on the field, but Reeves-Maybin was flying around trying to make plays in order to get them out of trouble on the field.

“In that sea of trash we were in that we had dug ourselves into that we were floating in, he stuck out like wow. He stuck out,” Campbell said to the media. “That’s why I’m saying that. Until I can watch film, I just know that I don’t ever doubt what he is and what he’s trying to do. I just know the way he’s made and the way he’s cut. That’s all I’m saying.”

It’s clear that Campbell wasn’t happy with the effort on the field for most of his team, but that did not extend to Reeves-Maybin at all.

Reeves-Maybin’s Stats and Highlights

After being a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, Reeves-Mabyin has not gone on to play a huge role with the team in the last few seasons. He hasn’t started immediately nor locked down any type of significant role on the team’s defense. When Reeves-Maybin has played, he has been able to put up huge numbers, with just 90 tackles and 0.5 sacks in his credit during his career. There’s a chance if this new staff gives Reeves-Maybin a bigger role he could end up accounting for more production, and that could be the simple hope for the team with all of this in mind.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights from college:





Play



Jalen Reeves Maybin || "Star Linebacker" || Tennessee Highlights ►Go to bestmobilecoins .com for NBA Live Mobile and Madden Mobile coins! They have the best prices and instant delivery. Use my code CNTACO for an additional 20% off. Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves Maybin Career Highlights *If you are a copyright holder, and I have used a clip you didn't want me to use, then… 2017-03-19T02:51:38Z

At Tennessee, Reeves-Maybin was a productive player given he put up 240 tackles, 8 sacks and 1 interception in his career. Thus far, that hasn’t translated to the NFL statistically but the Lions and their staff seemed to know that Reeves-Maybin was ready for a new role.

So far, he has shown it in a big way and earned the trust of his staff.

READ NEXT: Fans Livid With Latest Lions Dud Performance