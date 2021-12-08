Dan Campbell: Jared Goff Can Gain Confidence From ‘Outstanding Throws’

Jared Goff has had an up and down season for the Detroit Lions, but the trajectory is about to turn around in a big way for the quarterback and confidence could be a major reason why.

Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, Goff was able to rebound and sling the ball around the field well. He threw for 3 touchdowns on the day including the game winner and passed for a total of 296 yards on the afternoon. Better than the numbers, though, was Goff’s ability to distribute the ball and make confident plays for the offense. It was a performance that had been missing at times for the team this year.

Fortunately, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has been a player in the league before, and knows the benefit of just one confident performance for a player. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, December 8, Campbell was asked about where Goff is at and if the latest game can do anything for him. As he said, that take is true.

Coach Campbell on Goff's performance last week. pic.twitter.com/v9KnK7UTw9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 8, 2021

“I think it can do a lot. Man he had some outstanding throws in that game. I mean really top-notch throw particularly early in the game,” Campbell explained. Then, there was about a three or four play sequence there where it was rough. For him to come back and get out of that and be able to drive us down the field I think is crucial and is great for him and speaks volumes. I think that will help his confidence.”

The fact that Goff stared adversity in the face and did not blink is huge not only for his confidence, but the confidence of the Lions as well. Other times this season, the Lions have not had such building blocks for their team. With Goff now in command and feeling good, all systems are go for Detroit moving forward.

Goff Takes Home NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

it isn’t just Campbell and the fans who see Goff’s solid play. The NFL took notice as well, naming Goff the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13. It’s the first time a Lions player has claimed the award since 2015 when now Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson took home the hardware.

.@JaredGoff16 has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13. Way to go, JG! pic.twitter.com/BvUadB78H9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 8, 2021

For Goff, this fact is nothing to sneeze at. The Lions have needed a player that is capable of delivering a big day on offense most of the season. To see Goff be the one to get this done can prove a huge boost for his confidence for the rest of the season, and might help the Lions to find a few more wins along the way.

Goff Playing Well Lately for Lions

Goff isn’t going to collect many fans for his play in Detroit this season statistically, but quietly, he’s been a good option for the team lately. Against Minnesota, Goff proved that, throwing 3 touchdowns in the game to just 1 interception. Over the past two weeks, Goff has fired 5 total touchdowns and been a big reason the Lions are 1-1 over that stretch instead of 0-2. Better than that, Goff is finally showing some of the arm talent that folks knew he had when he came to Detroit, throwing the ball into some tight windows as on this touchdown against Minnesota:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

As a whole, Goff has some decent numbers this season, with 2,576 yards and 13 touchdowns. At this point, he’s the Detroit quarterback of the present and future. If he gains confidence and continues to put numbers up on the field, that might only help that to be the case moving forward.

