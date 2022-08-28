Dan Campbell Reveals a Lions Defensive Starter After Preseason Finale

The Detroit Lions were looking for some clarity in some different ways as they wound down the preseason, and in one case, they found it.

Defensively, cornerback Jeff Okudah came into camp looking to lock down a starting role. He did not manage to disappoint, and may have done just that according to head coach Dan Campbell.

After the game on Sunday, August 28, Campbell was asked about Okudah’s play and admitted he came away very impressed with what Okudah was able to do.

“I thought he did some good things. I thought he’s been trending in the right direction now for two weeks. So I would say he finished up strong and he’s going in the right direction,” Campbell told the media.

So is Okudah the starter for the defense at cornerback coming out of camp?

“Yeah, I would say that. I would say it’s looking like that. There’s nothing that tell me after these two weeks that that’s not his job right now,” Campbell said.

That puts Okudah ahead in his battle with Will Harris, and could ensure him a top job with the team in 2022. The cornerback wasn’t taking anything for granted after the game, tweeting his thanks to the fans for sticking with him.

Thank you for all the support through the highs and lows… God is good. 🙏🏾 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) August 29, 2022

With a positive attitude and good play, he is likely to be a starter on defense again.

Okudah Was Fighting for Starting Role

During the start of camp, Okudah was revealed to be in competition to start opposite Amani Oruwariye at cornerback, but a surprise competitor was in the mix to push him in the form of ex-safety Will Harris.

Speaking before practice on Monday, August 1, Campbell revealed that Harris will be competing for the starting job with Okudah.

Campbell said Will Harris is very much in play at CB. He's going to compete for starting spot with Jeff Okudah. "May the best man win," Campbell said — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 1, 2022

This revelation was quite a story for the Lions. Harris was a struggling safety much of the 2021 season, but he can play cornerback as well. During this camp, he fought Okudah tooth and nail and it will be interesting to see if he sticks around.

Harris played more consistent at cornerback than he seemed to at safety, and this offseason, a position switch was a hot topic of conversation. With Okudah the potential winner of this role, it will be interesting to see if he stays as a depth player on the back end.

Okudah Impressed in Preseason Finale

In a game that Okudah had to have, the cornerback looked solid, putting up 2 tackles as well as a solid pass breakup against Pittsburgh which showcased his ability to be sticky on the receiver and play tight to the ball.

The Lions need Okudah to have a big season this year, and this game offered some major hope that Okudah can help provide it in the second level. If the Lions were looking for some separation in this game at cornerback, it might have come.

Campbell’s admission shows that the team may have found at least one of their starters for the 2022 season after the preseason. There’s some minor defensive clarity on the back end at cornerback.

