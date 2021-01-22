Dan Campbell Reveals Awesome Meaning Behind Kneecap Rant

It was the epic rant heard around the football world, and for new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, it helped galvanize a fanbase and fire up an entire state of hungry fans.

In spite of that, many nationally didn’t seem to understand why a coach would rant the way he did about tearing off kneecaps and being the toughest team on the field. That doesn’t matter to Campbell, though, because he has a simple message to all the haters. That rant wasn’t for you or about you; it was for Detroit, Lions fans and Michigan.

Joining Good Morning Football, Campbell was asked about the now-legendary opening presser and if it was something he cooked up. As he said, he didn’t realize until he watched later the violent nature, but he was merely excited and in the moment. It was also a special and targeted message.

It was AWESOME having @Lions new HC Dan Campbell on #GMFB today! He talks about what it means to rep Detroit, what he will bring to Motown, his favorite @Metallica album, and so much more! "This place needed hope and I needed to give it to them." pic.twitter.com/frWypqePiQ — GMFB (@gmfb) January 22, 2021

Campbell said:

“I would say this, now I was thinking about things but more importantly, no offense to anybody else who’s outside of this community, my message was for our players and for our community for Motown. That to me was who I needed to reach. It wasn’t about, no offense, everybody outside of this community and I’m trying to reach New York and Dallas and Los Angeles. That didn’t mean anything to me. I knew that this was the community that I was speaking to. I felt like I wanted them to have a piece of me, and I wanted them to know that I get it. I know this, this place needed hope. I needed to give it to them. I needed to give them something. I speak from the heart, I’ve always been that way, I speak to players that way. It’s just kind of who I am.”

The message was received loud and clear by Lions fans who were excited following the press conference and speech, and likely have a much better feeling about Campbell as their head coach after having met him than when it was revealed he would be taking over last week and few likely knew who he was or understood him.

It’s clear Campbell understands his new city and fans quite well.

Dan Campbell’s Motivational Statement

After being introduced, Campbell lit into a soliloquy about the city of Detroit and what his vision is for the mindset and makeup of the team. The commentary was second to none, and may have been one of the best opening statements a new coaching hire has made in quite some time.

Here’s Campbell preaching to his new city:

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

Kneecaps? Toughness? Grit? Detroit getting put back on the map? This speech hit all the bingo cards for Lions fans, Michiganders and Detroiters alike. Campbell’s speech was real and from the heart, and while some might laugh about the message or delivery, it’s clear he’s serious about wanting to build a team that can win for the city.

Passion knows no bounds with Campbell and he will stop at nothing to get the team pulling in his preferred direction. That is something Lions fans have to absolutely love.

Dan Campbell Embodies ‘Detroit vs. Everybody’ Mantra

If the Lions were looking for a coach that gets the city as well as its hopes and dreams, Campbell is clearly that guy. The delivery of the message was spot on, and now that he confirmed it was simply for a targeted audience and not to generate any type of social media buzz, it will likely only be more legendary for Lions fans. The city’s sports fans wear a chip on their shoulder since they never receive any respect nationally. In Campbell, they have a guy who understands that and doesn’t seem to care.

Lions fans simply have to love that fact.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Offers Direct Praise for Matthew Stafford