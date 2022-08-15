Dan Campbell Praises 2 Rookies for ‘Showing up’ Against Atlanta

The Detroit Lions put the finishing touches on their first preseason game over the weekend, and some conclusions have already been drawn as a result.

While everyone may have a different opinion about the 27-23 loss in terms of who stood out, in the end, Dan Campbell and the team’s brass might be the only one that matters. Already, some players have stood out to the coach.

Coming off Week 1 of the preseason, once again, a pair of rookies seem to have impressed Campbell the most with their play. Speaking to the media on Monday, August 15, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and safety Kerby Joseph were singled out.

“I would say Kerby (Joseph) showed up. Didn’t quite know where he was going to be at, or what it was going to look like. We’ve been on his rear in practice, we’ve been pretty hard on him. He’s needed it, but he showed up. The lights came on and he did some things on special teams and defense that were extremely encouraging,” Campbell said to the media. “I would say (Malcolm) Rodriguez didn’t disappoint. He’s got a lot of room for improvement but yet you can tell it’s not too big for him, which is good. I think those are two guys that really kind of come to mind a little bit.”

Hearing Campbell cite the rookies is good news for the Lions. The team knows what they will get from veteran players, but the youngsters remain wild-cards. If they can solidify bigger roles, that will be huge for the team’s future and depth on defense.

So far, so good for both Rodriguez and Joseph in the coach’s eyes.

Rodriguez Boosted By Special Teams Tackle

Not only could Rodriguez play a role as a starter, but he could be a potential special teams ace as well. It’s a fact he proved early in the game against Atlanta.

After Detroit’s first score and kickoff, Rodriguez busted down field and made a huge tackle, driving the Falcons ballcarrier back. It was a big play which not only fired up the team, but seemed to get Rodriguez going as well.

Speaking after the game, Rodriguez admitted to the media that the play helped settle him down and get him into a flow.

Play

“It did feel good.I was nervous at first, then after making the play all the nerves just went out so I was like ‘man this is football like ever since I played it as a kid,'” Rodriguez said.

From there on, the rookie was comfortable and didn’t look overwhelmed. Clearly, after hearing Campbell’s reaction, the coach feels good about where things were at for the young defender.

Joseph Fighting for Role at Safety

It might be a surprise to some seeing Joseph get singled out here, but the Lions have a wide open competition at the safety spot this summer pushing toward 2022.

DeShon Elliott has been seen as a potential leader in the clubhouse to start alongside Tracy Walker, but the team could like what they get from the athletic Joseph enough to give him an early role this year. The Lions also have Ifeatu Melifonwu taking reps at safety, so he could be in-play if he shows some of the instincts that have made him successful in the past as well.

Joseph did allow a touchdown in coverage, but clearly, that wasn’t enough to change anyone’s mind about what he is capable of on the field in the future. It will be interesting to see if he can gain in momentum from this first solid performance.

