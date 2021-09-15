Dan Campbell Has Incredible Mic’d up Segment Week 1: ‘Let’s Go Eat’

Dan Campbell is a rare breed as a head coach in the NFL, and for the first time in the regular season, the boss got to prove that to the masses.

Campbell and his Detroit Lions came up just short against the San Francisco 49ers, but the game was entertaining to the end as the Lions rallied from a staggering 38-10 deficit in the second half to lose 41-33. Campbell was always going to be must-watch, but that was even more the case once the game got going.

Campbell was wearing a microphone for the game, and showed off what makes his personality so special Week 1. In a segment for the NFL Network program Mic’d Up, Campbell was featured and may have stolen the show in terms of personality in the league.





The clip is another excellent window into the coach, and showcases the passion of Campbell, who almost immediately shows frustration losing the coin toss. That’s a man who burns to win in a bad way. Also, Campbell fires up the players repeatedly, and is always positive. After a bad play, he tells the Lions not to hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves. Additionally, it’s funny to hear Campbell proclaim the 49ers as scared after fumbling on the first snap of the game.

As a whole, Lions fans can look forward to more entertainment out of Campbell and the team if this is any indication.

Dan Campbell’s Opening Act With Lions Solid

While the Lions did lose 41-33 in the game, it became clear watching not only the play but videos such as this one that the coach has a great chance of being the one to flip the team’s culture for good. The reason? The players seem to love Campbell and buy into exactly what he is selling. The way he interacts with them has been excellent, and it’s easy to see that he loves the players and they respond to him in a big way. There’s no way the Lions could have rallied from a 31-10 deficit if that wasn’t the case, because the team would have completely checked out. It’s happened to coaches in Detroit before, perhaps as recently as the 2020 season and just before.

Detroit didn’t win the game, but in Campbell, they might be breeding a culture to win plenty of them in the future.

Campbell’s Personality Shining for Lions

Watching Campbell interact with the team in videos like this, it’s easy to see the level of connection he has with the players on the roster, and why many consider him such a quality leader of men. All throughout the practice, Campbell coaches the team and remains positive on the field. He is able to communicate his point without yelling or using much profanity, and it’s clear he has command of the team as a result.

If the Lions have improved play this season, it could be as simple as the personality of Campbell pulling them through. The new coach is already a major winner as it relates to that, and he may have been Week 1’s shining star in terms of this.

