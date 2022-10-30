Dan Campbell Offers Usual Reaction to Another Tough Lions’ Defeat

The Detroit Lions once again fell apart in the second half of a game, failing to maintain a 27-17 lead at half and crumbling.

In spite of yet another setback with frustration, Dan Campbell continues to maintain that the Lions are on the right track. As he said following the narrow 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins, he thinks the Lions remain close to getting over the hump.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, October 30 to the media, Campbell said that he believes the team remain on the right track, so the only thing to do is have the team keep working and keep battling.

"I know how close we are" pic.twitter.com/Mktkx3BlSs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2022

“As frustrating as it is, I know how close we are. Because we are still talking about one play. The hard thing is to keep doing your job and stay in the thick of the storm. The easy thing is to go down below and get under the blanket and eat all the food. The guys who are going to stay on the deck and just continue to do their part because they know the sun’s coming, those are the guys we’re looking for. That’s how I choose to think of this. The only way to clean up everything is to go back to work. That’s all I know,” Campbell said.

Once again, Campbell is touting the merits of hard work for the Lions, and thinks the team need only stay closer, because better days are on the horizon. Without some victories, though, it becomes hard for that mantra to be established. Perhaps not by the players, but certainly by the fans.

For now, all Campbell can do is continue to say he believes the team is on the right track.

Campbell: Lions Made Too Many Second Half Mistakes

What was the reason the Lions lost? According to Campbell, the team’s inability to adjust in the second half as well as Miami did.

As he explained, the Lions made too many mistakes in the money half, and as a result of that and a leaky defense, the team found trouble on the field in the form of yet another loss.

Coach's opening comments on today's game pic.twitter.com/Odp0jeNObo — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 30, 2022

“That was tough to say the least. Those guys came back and played well second half. Stayed to their game plan, what they did. We didn’t overcome it. We were pretty good in the first half offensively, second half we stalled out. Penalties and drops. Defensively, we couldn’t stop those receivers and Tua (Tagovailoa),” he said.

The Lions seemed to have no answers for anything, and it was yet another frustrating page out of the defeat book for the team.

Lions Need Wins More Than Good Feelings

The moral victories are getting old for the Lions, who have spent the better part of two years getting their teeth kicked in with their new regime. Detroit is rebuilding, but folks have been waiting for this win dam to break for a long time.

Fans themselves might be getting the most impatient of all, and for good reason. While the team might be pleased with their progress internally, all the fans see is another loss. The Lions need to start winning games to validate what is going on, something Chris Burke of The Athletic tweeted about.

At some point, you’re gonna have to win a football game. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) October 30, 2022

“At some point, you’re gonna have to win a football game,” Burke aptly tweeted just after the game.

Campbell is keeping the faith, but that’s his job. The Lions do need to find a way to pay off their close games with some big wins. It’s the only way for the tide to truthfully turn in town in terms of football, and perhaps the only way for Campbell to be validated as a coach.