Super Bowl Winner Coach Offers Big Praise for ‘Tough Guy’ Dan Campbell

The 2022 NFL season has not gone as expected or hoped for the Detroit Lions, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been plenty of positives in the meantime.

One of those positives may actually be Detroit’s embattled head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell has been blasted in recent weeks for his inability to win and close games, but even such, he still has support from those he has actually worked with.

One such person is Sean Payton, former Super Bowl winning head coach in New Orleans. Payton recently went on Colin Cowherd’s show The Herd on Fox Sports, and mentioned Campbell by name. As he said, the coach could have a bright future in the league.

Woodward Sports had the graphic with the quote, and it was a very good one for Campbell.

Sean Payton believes in Dan Campbell still. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/bwAESea2z4 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 8, 2022

“This guy has the chance to be an offensive version of what (Mike) Vrable is to the Titans. He’s a former player and a tough guy,” Payton said on Cowherd’s show as Woodward tweeted.

Obviously, Campbell has been through the ringer a bit this year, but it’s clear there is still big hope for him in NFL circles. Perhaps all he needs to do is continue to get his system in place and more players on the roster to have success.

With this quote, it’s obvious that Payton would be a believer in that notion.

Payton, Campbell Share Close Relationship

It makes sense that Payton would go to bat for Campbell and understand what he brings to the mix as a leader. After all, the duo worked together in New Orleans for multiple years.

After he was let go in an interim role by Miami, Payton hired Campbell to be a tight ends coach, and in time, he rose to the ranks of an assistant head coach on the team. Together, the duo coached through some big moments in the NFC South including coming within an eyelash of going to the Super Bowl in 2019.

In addition to Campbell, Payton also has a relationship with Aaron Glenn, Detroit’s defensive coordinator. Glenn worked with Payton as the New Orleans defensive backs coach, and rose to the ranks as the Lions defensive coordinator under Campbell.

If there’s anyone who would understand what Campbell could be, it’s Payton. Credit to him for standing up for Campbell at this point in his career.

Lions Likely to Build Around Campbell

No matter how many folks want to put him on the hot seat for what has transpired this season, the fact remains that the Lions are likely to keep Campbell and try to build around him for the future.

Even if the Lions bottom out this season, it doesn’t seem very likely that Campbell will be on the hot seat or moving on. The reason? He’s got the faith of ownership, and essentially just started the job.

For better or worse, Lions owner Sheila Ford has thrown her support behind Campbell as well as general manager Brad Holmes. Speaking to the media in impromptu fashion on October 26, Ford explained that she has faith within what the Detroit brass are doing, and she is going to remain committed to the team’s plan for their rebuild.

Add it all up, and it’s not likely that Campbell will be going anywhere. He will likely have to take a look at evaluating his coordinators and position coaches at the end of the season, especially Glenn. Players may also end up taking the fall in terms of the struggle on the field.

Campbell, however, will likely get more time as the head coach. That’s going to happen no matter how in jeopardy many in the media seem to think he is at this point in time.

If the Lions give him time, he might indeed turn out to be something special. That’s what his former boss seems to see.