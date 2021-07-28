Dan Campbell Outlines His Top Rules for Lions This Season

The Detroit Lions are establishing a new culture this season, and a big focus for Dan Campbell is getting things off to a strong start.

The best way to do that is to let a team know in no uncertain terms where a coach stands. With that in mind, Campbell outlined his four rules for the team and they are pretty basic in nature. In order to get along with Campbell, the Lions are simply going to have to follow his rules and direction.

Before camp opened, Campbell met with the media and provided his basic roadmap for the team in terms of rules. As was said, Lions players must be on time, watch their weight, don’t disrespect their teammates and don’t disrespect the game of football.

Dan Campbell has four rules for the Lions: – Don't be late

– Keep your weight in check

– Don't disrespect your teammates

– Don't disrespect the game pic.twitter.com/ezbfSktui7 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 28, 2021

It might sound simple, but for Campbell to outline that now is big in terms of what he is trying to establish. There will be no question about where the coach stands or what is expected of the Lions when the season gets going. The fact that rules are in place only serves to prove this more.

Campbell Praises Lions’ Offseason Conditioning

So far, it seems as if the Lions are meeting Campbell halfway in terms of some of his goals for the team. Not only have the Lions become over 80 percent vaccinated and growing, the players are crushing their conditioning tests according to the coach, which is awesome to see.

Dan Campbell said the Lions players "crushed" conditioning tests. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) July 28, 2021

Coming back for a new coaching staff, it’s important for the Lions to establish that they are serious about what they are doing. Handling their offseason business in terms of staying healthy and in shape is a huge way to get the attention of the staff early on in their tenure.

Campbell off to Fast Start Coaching Lions

Though he hasn’t officially won or lost a game as of yet on the field, the major advantage for Campbell early on in his tenure has been winning the locker room. Coming off Matt Patricia, the next coach was always going to have to start by winning the locker room in order to establish his culture. Patricia did plenty of damage in the short time he coached the Lions by being the opposite type of coach that Brockers is describing with McVay and Campbell. Far too often, it seemed he was abrasive and rubbed the players the wrong way in terms of interactions with them on the field and in practice. Detroit getting the opposite kind of coach to come in could help them turn things around quicker, especially if the roster starts to believe in Campbell and forge a new trust with their leaders.

So far, so good in terms of the coach and his team and their expectations for one another. Seeing if the momentum can be kept up through camp and the season will be the next fact.

