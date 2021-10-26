Dan Campbell Defiant in Face of Lions’ Adversity: ‘I’m Built for It’

The Detroit Lions remain the only winless team in the NFL, but nobody on their coaching staff is feeling sorry for themselves, nor are they conditioned to give in at this point in time.

Through faith, the Lions have managed to stick together in spite of the NFL’s current longest losing streak. While it might not seem like an easy win is on the horizon the rest of the way, nobody on the roster is giving up trying to find solutions for the team to find their first victory, either.

Naturally, that’s a tone that has been echoed by head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell remains steadfast in his believe in the team, and while he admitted frustration with what’s taken place so far when speaking with the media on Monday, October 25, he also said he is built to handle the stress of a frustrating season.





“I’m frustrated like anybody would be. I’m frustrated like our players are. But it also just gives me more motivation and driven anger if you will to want to make things right and help these guys as much as I can and help this staff,” Campbell told the media. “So that’s the way I’m cut. It makes me want to dig in more is what it does. Maybe I’m stubborn that way. I told the team this before we even started the season, but I’m built for adversity. This is what I do. I’ve seen it, I’ve lived it, I’ve done it. I’ve been in the highest highs and the lowest lows. I’m ready for this and I’m not giving up. I’m not giving up on any of these guys.”

That quote and its application could end up being one of the more important quote for the team moving forward. Campbell is right considering he’s seen playoff games as a coach, a Super Bowl as a player and also lived through the Lions going 0-16 in 2008 and the struggles in Detroit.

To that end, the fact that Campbell is ready to accept the adversity and grow from it is a big step for the team. He isn’t getting frustrated or bailing, and that in of itself is good news for the roster and their development for the future.

Jared Goff Believes Lions Better Than Winless Team

The belief of the coaching staff has clearly filtered down to the players in a big way, so much so that many speak like Campbell as it relates to these matters. Quarterback Jared Goff knows that even though the Lions haven’t found a way to win a game, they are better than the winless team they look like right now.

After the game on October 24, Goff spoke and said he believes the team is better than 0-7, but they still have to win in order to prove it.





“We’re a lot better than our record shows,” Goff said after the game. “Ultimately, in this league, that doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t. I can say that as long as I want but until we win some games we can’t really prove it. But I do believe we’re a lot better than 0-7 and have had some chances to win and ultimately haven’t done it.”

Detroit has had chances to win already, and according to their coach, might only have more coming down the pipe.

Campbell Believes Lions Close to Winning

The Lions, to some, might not seem close to coming through with a win. That isn’t true for Campbell, who believes the team is close to turning a corner and getting a victory, thanks to the fact that as most folks have noticed, the team is competing hard in game and finding a way to improve even when it looks like they are not on the surface thanks to the losses.

“I do (think the Lions can win) because, bottom line is, we are what our record says we are, but man we are competing. We’re giving ourselves a chance to win these games at the end, which is all you can ask for at this point and know we’re improving,” Campbell told the media.

Specifically, Campbell cited several young players and their development as a reason he thinks the Lions can and will turn the corner soon and get in the win column.

“When I see guys like Alim McNeill and Jerry Jacobs and Levi Onwuzurike and (Derrick) Barnes and Jonah Jackson and (D’Andre) Swift. A ton of these young guys that are just getting better and better, that’s encouraging,” Campbell said. “We’re making strides now and that’s going to pay dividends sooner rather than later.”

If the young players continue to develop and find a way to pull through, it will be a huge feather in the cap for a coaching staff which has them believing thanks to the boss who has never stopped.

