Dan Campbell Offers Coy Answer Regarding Lions Interest in Malik Willis

One of the worst-kept secrets for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2022 NFL draft is how the team has a glaring need at the quarterback position.

While Jared Goff is locked-in for the near future, the team could still want to draft a young player to put behind him for 2023 and beyond. That’s where a quarterback with tons of tools like Liberty’s Malik Willis could come into play for the team in a big way.

This week, Willis has been putting on a show at the Senior Bowl during practice, wowing media, coaches, executives and others around the league. During the game he did so as well, with 54 rushing yards. Perhaps one of the most interested observers has been Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell had a front-row seat to what Willis was able to do for the American Team, and if he came aways impressed, he’s clearly not going to show his hand at all, which was proven by an interview. Speaking to NFL Network, Campbell was quoted as saying by Nick Pierce of Liberty Flames broadcast network that he isn’t going to be talking about how badly he might want to draft Willis.

Lions HC Dan Campbell asked in sideline interview, “how badly do you want to draft Malik Willis?”

Campbell: “(laughs) I’m not going to answer that.. I like a lot of guys here but he’s a good player.” — Nick Pierce (@npierce84) February 5, 2022

Of all the quarterbacks on display all week long, Willis has perhaps the most tools of anyone given he can throw the ball as well as move the pocket. He’s been compared by some to Josh Allen given his struggles winning against big-name competition as well as some accuracy issues.

The Lions have a pair of first-round picks, and Willis could be a first-round player now, but where will he go? Detroit has pick two, and will also have pick 31 or 32. How bold the Lions are willing to go with Willis is the big question the will have to answer.

Right now, Campbell isn’t going to show his hand whatsoever.

Campbell Praised Willis as ‘Built to Last’

Earlier in the week during media rounds, Campbell was asked about Willis specifically and provided a good answer as it relates to what he does so well. As the coach admitted to Jonathan Adams of Heavy and others in the media on February 2, seeing Willis in person has helped him gain a better idea of what he does so well, and specifically how his body looks.

“I think he throws a pretty nice ball. He’s pretty athletic, he’s built better. From afar you don’t know. That’s why (it’s important) to be able to see these guys up close. He’s a good looking player, man. He’s built right. Looks like he’s built to last,” Campbell told the media.

The body of an NFL quarterback is very important, as injuries and other problems do come up from time to time. To hear Campbell offer this kind of assessment of Willis is telling indeed, even if the coach won’t talk about whether he wants to pick him or not. It could offer a good hint of what the team thinks of Wills overall.

Willis Impressed With Senior Bowl Work

What has Willis done so well during the week to cement his status as a top quarterback? He’s been able to show his arm strength and his ability to move the pocket in a big way on the field. That’s led some to proclaim that he is having a better time than most quarterbacks at the game right now. A highlight that was shared on Twitter shows why this is the case. In the pouring rain, Willis was able to deliver a solid strike for a score:

Liberty QB Malik Willis hits UCLA TE Greg Dulcich. (Via #SeniorBowl) pic.twitter.com/xw8qDBQxNz — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) February 3, 2022

Here’s another look at a throw Willis made over the middle of the field which shows the quarterback can fit the ball into a tight window:

#Liberty QB Malik Willis with a nice tight window throw here to the TE on the dig route. pic.twitter.com/qLDdW44Bq7 — Jared Feinberg (Burrow stan) (@JRodNFLDraft) February 3, 2022

It wasn’t just during practice where Willis shined, however. The quarterback made one play during the game which left every evaluator drooling. He was able to move the pocket, step out and scramble for a huge gain to set up his offense. Traits like this are vital in today’s NFL:

The debate will begin to rage about where Willis will be slotted in the draft, and if there is any team that can feel confident in their analysis of Willis, it is the Lions given their hands-on work with him all week long.

