D’Andre Swift Reveals Why Lions Fans Should Have Faith in 2021

The Detroit Lions have one of the brighter young running backs in the game in D’Andre Swift on their side, which is the good news heading into what could be a tough offseason of restructuring for the team.

Already, some bold moves have been agreed to, like the deal which will ship Matthew Stafford out of town and net the Lions Jared Goff as their future quarterback. Even such, that hasn’t dampened the sprit of Swift, who is still looking forward in spite of all the changes that have come and are sure to follow in the next few months.

Swift was asked on Good Morning Football to make a pitch to Lions fans as it relates to why they should get excited for another new season in which plenty figures to be different.

He said:

“The talent is there, I think Detroit fans saw that last year. I think we were up almost every game until the end. We just got to finish better. People are being put in places to make change for the better. I think everybody should be excited as we are as players for this next season.”

Getting better finishes has been the goal in Detroit forever, and perhaps a new turnover of the coaching staff and several key spots on the roster can help. That seems to be what Swift is banking on happening himself, which is why he believes fans should remain excited for the future.

Change can be uncomfortable, but in this case, Swift feels as if it should be the one element which fires up the fans, seeing as the players are ready to go already.

D’Andre Swift Excited for Dan Campbell

Perhaps the biggest reason fans should have faith in the Lions’ new plan is the new head coach. Dan Campbell has come in and said all the right things early in his tenure. He’s also made some impressive hires that can help directly benefit a player such as Swift like new running back coach Duce Staley. After speaking with Campbell, Swift says he is very excited for where things are headed in the same interview.

“I talked to coach about two weeks ago, week and a half ago. He told me everything is on the up and coming, we are going to try to change this city of Detroit around. He’s as excited as I am.”

Campbell has a way of instilling that excitement given the passionate way he speaks, and it’s nice to see his message is resonating with the players.

D’Andre Swift 2020 Stats

Coming into the league as a rookie, Swift has seen the ball plenty with the Lions and he has done a nice job to deliver for the most part when his number has been called. 422 yards and 7 touchdowns have been a nice start to the career for Swift, and if anything, he has proven he can be elusive and be the lead dog for the team’s backfield situation moving forward.

If fans aren’t excited for all the new things the Lions have to offer, they should at least be excited for Swift and what he can do for the team moving forward in their backfield.

