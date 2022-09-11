Lions’ Weapon Hypes Trajectory of Offense the Rest of This Season

The Detroit Lions were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles once again in the first game of the 2022 season, but this year, the team’s offense showed a bit more ability.

Detroit was able to move the ball to the tune of 396 yards, and much of that came as a result of the play of running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift, who’s been chasing a healthy, complete season for a while, showed up in a big way for the team, offering a tantalizing look into what he can be this season. From the first play of the year throughout in Week 1, Swift was dynamic touching the ball.

As a whole, the offense was fairly good as well. So how good can the Lions be in the runner’s opinion? As he explained to the media after the game, the ceiling is high.

“As good as we want to be. It’s the little stuff. Can’t spot them seven, can’t play from behind coming out from the half. It’s the little stuff. We’ve got to get back to work,” Swift explained.

While the Lions had 386 total yards and Swift accounted for 175 total on his own, there were a lot of positives across the roster. Jamaal Williams rushed for two touchdowns, and DJ Chark pulled in a late catch. Jared Goff, however, had a messy interception.

Things seem to center on the ground game, though. Swift understands that the Lions have to clean things up, but he also understands that the sky is the limit for the team’s offense.

Dan Campbell: Swift Lions’ Most Dynamic Player

If there’s one person who is a fan of what Swift can do, it’s Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

After the game, Campbell showed why he is all-in on Swift for the 2022 season. As he explained to the media, he thinks Swift is the one player who can do whatever he wants on the field for Detroit.

"Swift is a dynamic player for us. He's the one guy that can take it to the house from anywhere." pic.twitter.com/pvjmRZmAiV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

“Swift is a dynamic player for us. He’s one guy who can take it anywhere. He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. I’m glad he’s ours,” Campbell said.

If the Lions offense is to reach their potential this season, Swift may be a big reason why in the end. Campbell would no doubt agree with that assessment.

Swift Enjoyed Major Day for Lions

Detroit has long dreamed of having the kind of ground game that can strike fear into the opposition, and with Swift running the ball, it appears the team finally has something like that.

Swift had a fantastic breakout performance as part of Detroit’s frustrating loss, and was a big reason the Lions were even in the game in the first place. His ability to keep the opposition off balance proved to be a significant variable all day long.

To start the game, Swift showed off his legs with an immediate burst that led to an eventual Detroit score:

Later on, Swift helped get into the end zone with a nice run on fourth down. The burst showed his speed on the edge:

In total, Swift would finish with 144 yards rushing and a solid 31 yards receiving on the day. It was the kind of effort that the Lions needed to see out of their young runner in the opening game of the season.

If the Lions team manages to have a great year, Swift’s prediction may come true. Detroit just has to work to clean things up and see how high they can climb thins coming year.

