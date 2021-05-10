Darren Fells Sends Excited Message After Joining Lions Again

The Detroit Lions revealed that they would be signing tight end Darren Fells to join the team following the abrupt retirement of Josh Hill, and that news was welcome for fans who remembered Fells a few years back.

Apparently, the news was also welcome for Fells, who will come to the Lions after being with the team back in 2017. As he wrote on Instagram after the contract was revealed, Fells can’t wait to get going in Detroit again and get a brand new start in a place where he already once called home.

Here’s a look at what Fells had to say:

Fells coming back to the team is something which fits like a glove considering the fact that he was already with the squad a few years ago and will know plenty about how to fit in with the team and locker room. A lot has changed since Fells played with the Lions last, but it shouldn’t take him long to be able to connect well with his new staff and teammates.

It’s good to see he is ready and excited to work upon joining the team and pumped up to do so.

Lions Were Lucky to Land Fells Late in Free Agency

Detroit got extremely lucky to be able to land Fells in free agency given the fact that the team was well through the first wave when Josh Hill announced his retirement. It’s not everyday someone as consistent as Fells comes along with the right amount of NFL experience to not only help the Detroit roster, but bring T.J. Hockenson along. As a whole, it was a lucky moment for the Lions in free agency to land Fells and have him fall in their lap once again. He’s also been sneaky productive since leaving the team, meaning it could turn out to be a good move on many fronts for Fells to be back in Detroit’s mix.

Fells’ Stats and Highlights

Fells has has a solid run in the NFL, and at 35, might be far from done in terms of his own career after the numbers he has been putting up recently. He had a solid three-year run with the Arizona Cardinals, signed with the Lions for a season, signed with the Cleveland Browns for 2018 and then landed in Houston, where he’s been the last two seasons. Fells has put up 21 touchdowns and 1,483 receiving yards in his career. Interestingly, half of those scores came the last two seasons when he played with the Texans. In Detroit, Fells put up 177 yards and 3 scores in 2017.

Here’s a look at some of Fells’s best work in Houston recently:

It’s obvious to see how Fells could benefit a young Detroit offense and Jared Goff in 2021, and good to see he is just as excited to be able to join the party for the future.

