David Blough Cheers ‘Stronger, Faster’ Newly-Minted Olympian Wife

David Blough said a few weeks ago that he was hoping to be staying up late watching his wife Melissa Gonzalez compete in the Tokyo Olympics during Detroit Lions training camp. Now, that wish is set to be granted.

Blough’s wife has officially qualified for track and field and will run the 400 meter hurdles for Columbia coming up in a few weeks time. The news was revealed a few days ago, when it was announced that Gonzalez would be competing in the event and had officially cracked the list of qualifiers.

Melissa Gonzalez, married to @Lions QB @david_blough10, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics (@Tokyo2020). She will represent Colombia in the 400-meter hurdles & owns the national record in the event (55.68). Melissa & David both attended Creekview H.S. in Carrollton, Texas. pic.twitter.com/ZqhHDPCF6i — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) July 2, 2021

Interestingly enough, Gonzalez is a pretty solid runner as the numbers show, given she is the national record holder in the event. That could bode well for her potential to perhaps place for a medal during competition. Obviously, that’s a worry for another day, as it’s simply cool to have seen Gonzalez make it.

Blough Credited Wife for Qualifying

Obviously, as you would expect, Blough is very proud of his wife for getting this major accomplishment done. After Gonzalez qualified, Blough took to Twitter to share his excitement, and explain it was a dream that quite literally came true for the couple give all the sacrifices that were made and the motivation that was had in order to get this done.

I wish you all could see the day to day that went into this. In 2017, Melissa said, “I know I belong at the highest level, I’m going to run through Tokyo 2020 and just see what happens.” Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian! #OLY 😁🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/TPbAfHbNyV — David Blough (@david_blough10) July 2, 2021

It’s always great to see folks setting goals and achieving them, especially when those goals can be very difficult to achieve as this one was. Clearly, Blough has been pushing his wife to be the best and vise versa. Now, the pair will get to see the realization of that dream when she runs in Tokyo.

Blough’s NFL Stats

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get any shot at the NFL fast. When injury arose to both players ahead of him, it happened in 2019.

During the preseason with the Browns, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Since getting his big break, Blough played decently for the Lions, throwing for 862 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He wasn’t able to get the Lions over the top and win a game, but he was also a third string rookie quarterback thrown into the fire that was never expected to see the field so fast.

All told, many think Blough could have a future in the league after what he was able to do a couple years ago. Interestingly enough, he might not even be the best athlete in his family. Now, Lions fans can cheer on his wife as well as a rooting interest in Tokyo.

