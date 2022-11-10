Jared Goff Looking for Repeat ‘Huge’ Performance From Lions’ Defense

The Detroit Lions were finally able to put everything together and snag a victory in Week 9, and the reason had plenty to do with their defense.

While the team gave up nearly 400 yards of offense, they stiffened in the red zone against Green Bay and forced three costly turnovers in the game. On offense, they were able to execute just well enough at the right time to get the victory.

That. was something which Jared Goff appreciated. Goff was far from perfect on the day, but he did throw two key touchdown passes to lead the team, and was also the beneficiary of a defense that finally stepped up.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, November 9, Goff talked about how important it was to have the defense play hard, and as he said, it was a big variable for him to feel a bit more comfortable and stress free during the game.

“That was huge. It was really big, I think especially after I had the turnover, getting one immediately, that’s huge. I mean I’ve certainly got a lot of things to clean up, but when I don’t feel like I have to play perfect and I can make a mistake and and the defense can have my back as we do have theirs, that makes things a whole lot smoother and a whole lot easier for us to overcome,” Goff admitted. “It’s really big when they can cause turnovers like they were last week and be around the ball, sacks negative plays for their offense, penalties, whatever it may be. It was it was really big.”

It was easily the best defensive performance the Lions have had all season long, which was huge for the team. Detroit only allowed nine total points and was active and pesky against the Packers all day, even though Aaron Rodgers later