Lions ‘Haunted’ With Major Question Mark Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward the 2022 NFL trade deadline and pondering what moves they could make for a turnaround, and right now, the defense is the biggest weak spot on the roster.

Detroit’s inability to upgrade that spot meaningfully could continue to frustrate them in the weeks ahead, and pushing toward that trade deadline, the defense’s ability to stop folks is being called into question.

Bleacher Report and writer David Kenyon looked at one question still haunting every team as the trade deadline approaches, and for Detroit, the question remains whether or not the defense will stop anyone.

As Kenyon writes, the Lions have been average to bad in the past on defense, but could be historically bad this year. It’s a big problem for the team.

“Starting in 2019, the Lions have ranked 26th, 32nd and 31st in the category. This year, they’re bringing up the rear at 32nd and flirting with all-time, uh, badness.

The single-season record for points allowed is 533, and Detroit is on pace to surrender 578. Sure, that’s a product of a 17-game season. The mark for points allowed per game is 35.8, and the Lions are at 34.0.”

Without fixes, the Lions could be in dreadful shape, which is what Kenyon points out. It’s why he sees this problem as a lingering question for the team heading towards the trade deadline.

It remains to be seen what the Lions do about all of this, if anything, for the rest of the season.

Lions Defense Awful Statistically in 2022

Currently, the Lions have offered little resistance on the back end or up front. The team has some awful statistics in terms of defense to start the year to help in their terrible 1-4 start.

Detroit sits 26th in pass defense through four weeks of the season, allowing 261 yards per-game on average. They have also allowed eight touchdowns this year, and have a long catch allowed of 54 total yards. The Lions are also ranked 30th in rush defense so far this season, allowing 167.6 yards per-game and an awful 10 touchdowns.

As a whole, the Lions have given up 428.6 yards per-game and sit 31st in total defense after allowing 2,143 total yards so far, good for near the league’s basement.

Naturally, these numbers are more than a bit alarming early on for the Lions. They did play one of the NFL’s best offenses in Week 1 and were pitching a shutout until letting up a big in the second-half of Week 2 and Week 3. Week 4, they offered no resistance. Week 5 featured a small turnaround, but still wasn’t good enough.

As a result, there’s a lot of numbers to be concerned about. and a lot of questions to ponder for the future in terms of potential additions.

Somehow, the Lions have to find a way to be average to bad on defense instead of historically horrible. If they find a way to do that, they might be able to turn around their season.

Trade Could Help Fuel Lions Turnaround

How can the Lions fix this problem if not getting some players back that could help bring them back to bad or average? A few trade options do exist ahead of the deadline on November 1.

Already, the team has seen some names come into focus that can provide a veteran boost to the roster. Specifically, the Lions have been encouraged to deal for a veteran with some youth on their side that could fit in a man scheme. This year, plenty of players may fit that criteria well.

Starting with Sidney Jones, the Lions could find a fit for a trade with a player in Seattle that is on the outs and has a connection with the staff being he played for Todd Wash in Jacksonville. From there, William Jackson III is on the market and could fit, though his cost might be prohibitive in terms of contract.

Additionally, Bryce Hall of the Jets could be a perfect fit. Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported he will be placed on the block by the time the trade deadline rolls around. Hall has enough youth that he could fit in both now and later for the Lions’ plan.

Many fans want to see the Lions deal for Brian Burns of Carolina, a pass rusher who could help open things up. Detroit’s also been mentioned in the same breath as running back Cam Akers, but he wouldn’t help the defense much.

Any of these players could provide the kind of fix the Lions are looking for right now with potential for the future.

What is clear? The Lions may need to make a move, or they will continue to have the worst defense in the league and it will haunt them.