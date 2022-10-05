Writer Thinks Maligned Lions Defensive Back May Play Beneficial Role

The Detroit Lions have struggled on defense, and with everyone pondering what can be done to find improvements, a writer sees a player already on the roster as a possible solution.

Coming into the season, there was some question about what kind of role Will Harris would play. The former safety turned corner is a hybrid player for the defense, and that role could put him in prime position to help out the Lions this year.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News believes that Harris could be on track to benefit in a big way from some perceived personnel changes that could be on the horizon in the Motor City. The reason? Trust.

Harris has had his own struggles, but I've thought showed more consistency at CB than safety. He's regularly praised by coaches and teammates for knowing every role in the secondary. Just feels like it's trending that way, just a matter of where it's outside or in the slot. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) October 4, 2022

“As I think about the Lions’ roster, pondering the defensive personnel changes they can make with an emphasis on trust, it really feels like Will Harris stands to benefit more than anyone else. Harris has had his own struggles, but I’ve thought showed more consistency at CB than safety. He’s regularly praised by coaches and teammates for knowing every role in the secondary. Just feels like it’s trending that way, just a matter of where it’s outside or in the slot,” Rogers tweeted.

Harris hasn’t played a ton this season, and after he was edged out by Jeff Okudah for the role at cornerback, he hasn’t seen the field a lot. In the past, Harris has struggled a bit on the field with consistency, but he might be better served as part of the plan rather than an entire solution.

At this point, the Lions might literally be able to get no worse with Harris in the mix. Trying him out would seem to be a sound plan for the team

Harris’s Career Stats & Highlights

His first few years in the league, Harris has not been a player who has made a huge impact, which is why the Lions looked to switch positions for a jump-start.

So far, the Lions have seen Harris only put up modest stats. He’s collected 171 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 8 passes defended for the team. Harris has seen the field consistently at safety with 28 starts, and has struggled with his play at times.

At Boston College, Harris put up 225 tackles, 7 interceptions 7 passes defended, 1 touchdown and 1 sack. That was great production that showed what he could do. Here’s a look at some of his best work from that time period:

Harris does have skills, which led him to be Detroit’s third-round pick in 2019. Now, it’s a matter of seeing if they can translate for the Lions. Some think this could be the case sooner rather than later.

Harris Position Switch Ideal for Lions

Harris, who has been a safety in the league previously, could now be looking more destined to stay at cornerback, or even a hybrid position where he rotates between safety and cornerback.

Dan Campbell discussed this when meeting with the media this offseason. While some would believe it would be best to give up on Harris, the Lions seem committed to helping Harris showcase his talent.

Overall, this is the right move ahead of the 2022 season. The Lions have enough holes on defense, and it’s good they did not give up on a player like Harris given their need for depth. While folks will point to how Harris has struggled, he also has a chance to play a consistent role for the Lions if he can accept changes and use them to his advantage. So far, so good with regards to that.

It’s always easier for a franchise to give up on players, but there’s something to be said for teams that make something work. Harris had to fight to keep his role, but it seems as if the Lions want to see him put in better positions to have success rather than setting him up to fail. Putting him in matchup based scenarios may allow the Lions to do this.

Watching and seeing if Harris sees the field more and is a bigger part of the schematic plan will be interesting in the weeks ahead. Some think he is primed to make a big surge if he sees the field in such a way.

