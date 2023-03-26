Major Lions’ Offseason Move Praised Amongst NFL’s ‘Smartest’ for 2023

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason making moves, and the team’s first goal amongst many others was to fortify their defensive backfield.

Through the first two weeks of the period, the Lions have done great work to build up the back end, and the moves make sense relative to their biggest weaknesses from the 2022 season.

In addition to making sense, the team’s investment in their backfield could also be called smart. Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox added to that bit of praise, giving the Lions mental props for their big moves.

As Knox wrote in a piece breaking down some of the smartest moves in the league thus far, Detroit’s big investment placed high mostly due to the players that the team added, and how they could manage to change the game for the team.

“The Lions signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a three-year, $33 million contract and inked safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal. Those two should immediately change the complexion of Detroit’s defense. The duo combined for 23 passes defended and nine interceptions in 2022. Sutton allowed an opposing passer rating of only 65.3, while Gardner-Johnson allowed an opposing passer rating of just 78.4,” Knox wrote in the piece.

A Knox pointed out, Detroit still has some defensive holes but by adding the defensive backs, the Lions managed to continue their rebuild in a positive way.

“The Lions still have work to do defensively, but signing two of the top defensive backs available in free agency was a smart way to begin the makeover,” he wrote in the piece.

The Lions had a need for defensive backs and added them. By not overthinking their need and simply going out and hammering it, the team was able to prove themselves as offseason winners, and look like a very smart team.

At this time, it’s more than just fans who think the team has had a great offseason. The media is starting to appreciate their work, too.

Lions’ Additions Helping Defensive Backfield

The backfield did need to be targeted in free agency. The Lions struggled last season, and their statistical problems pointed to the need for some big upgrades during the offseason.

Detroit finished 30th in pass defense, allowing 26 touchdowns and over 245 yards per-game on average. Worse, they allowed a total of 4,179 yards through the air. That points to a group that simply didn’t get much going all season long.

Jeff Okudah, who posted 73 tackles and one interception was the most consistent player of the group, and by the end of the season, he was struggling to find consistency as well. The Lions have solid pieces like Jerry Jacobs, but not nearly enough depth at the position, which proved itself to be the case most of the year.

Free agent Amani Oruwariye is now on the outs having signed with the New York Giants after a very tough season in 2022, and Mike Hughes departed, signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

To solve those needs, the Lions added Sutton to the mix at cornerback, in addition to Emmanuel Moseley. Last week, they signed Gardner-Johnson as well. All three of those players will be immediate upgrades, which does look smart for the team relative to their biggest weaknesses.

More Defensive Moves Could Be Smart for Lions

If it was smart for the Lions to invest in the defense initially, more moves could be even better as a way to make the team tougher to beat.

Detroit’s defensive backfield needed the most work, but the team still has several notable holes on that side of the ball. The team’s defensive line has some young building blocks in Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Alim McNeill, but could use help in the middle of the line.

In terms of the pass rush, the Lions could certainly add to the edge spot, being the fact the team only put up 39 sacks in 2022. The more players the team has at the spot, the better. Getting Hutchinson a running mate to grow with for the future should be a goal.

Finally, the Lions could look at linebacker additions being they have only added Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the mix. Having a veteran or young player to go with Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes would be huge for the team’s future.

As of now, the backfield isn’t close to the biggest weakness. For the Lions, that is not only good news but smart as well.